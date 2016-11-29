Bel Air tilapia and lettuce facility to be featured on Maryland Public Television series Dec. 6

Tune in to Maryland Public Television at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 to see farmer Tom Reynolds’ latest venture raising tilapia and lettuce together in an innovative, 10,000-square-foot facility in Bel Air. Reynolds will be featured on MPT’s Maryland Farm & Harvest, a series about Maryland’s agriculture. Here are the details:

OWINGS MILLS, MD – A Harford County farm is featured in the Tuesday, December 6 episode of the new season of the Maryland Public Television (MPT) series Maryland Farm & Harvest.

In a segment about aquaponics and innovative farming, the show visits Baltimore County farmer Tom Reynolds, known for raising turkeys on his Reisterstown farm. Reynolds has taken his latest farming venture to a warehouse in neighboring Bel Air in Harford County, where he is raising tilapia and lettuce together in an innovative, 10,000-square-foot facility.

MPT’s Maryland Farm & Harvest is now in its fourth season. The series travels across the state to put a human face on Maryland agriculture, telling stories of the people, skills and technology required to sustain and grow the state’s number one industry.

Approximately four million viewers have tuned in to Maryland Farm & Harvest since the series’ debut in fall 2013. For the past six months MPT’s production team has filmed at more than four dozen farms and agriculture facilities across the state in preparation for the new 13-episode season.

Joanne Clendining, who earned an Emmy® from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for her work as Maryland Farm & Harvest host, returns for season three. She is joined each episode by Contributing Editor Al Spoler, who serves up The Local Buy segment.

The series airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m. Each show also airs on MPT2 on Fridays at 7 p.m. For more information visit mpt.org/farm.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; the Maryland Soybean Board; MidAtlantic Farm Credit; the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation; the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation; and the Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts. Other support comes from the Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; the Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association; the Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc.; Willard Agri-Service Company; the Maryland Farm Bureau Service Company; the Mar-Del Watermelon Association; and the Maryland Grape Growers Association.