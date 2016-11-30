Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 1-4)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Christmas parades in Havre de Grace on Friday and in Bel Air on Sunday, Aberdeen’s Christmas Street celebration on Saturday, two local performances of The Nutcracker, a Christmas Bazaar to benefit the Equestrian Team at The John Carroll School also on Saturday and the return of Brad’s Christmas Light Show on Edwin Drive in Bel Air.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Harford Artists’ Association Gallery exhibits, Dec. 1-4

The Harford Artists’ Association Gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., at 37 North Main Street, Suite 104. Become acquainted with the fine art of Harford County at this gallery, which hosts bimonthly shows that showcase fresh and captivating artwork at each visit. All displayed paintings in the gallery are for sale, as are designer jewelry, pottery and gifts.

Brad’s Christmas Light Show, Dec. 1-Jan. 1

Brad’s Christmas Light Show returns to Edwin Drive in Bel Air Dec. 1 with new programing. New lights. New design. Donations benefit Make A Wish Mid-Atlantic Last year the light show raised $904.32 for the foundation. The show is live every night at 1722 Edwin Dr. through Jan. 1. Tune to 92.7 to hear the music. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/972145826196263/

Friday, Dec. 2

Havre de Grace Christmas Parade, Dec. 2

Havre de Grace’s Winter Wonderland Committee presents: ” Light Up Night” Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Join us along St. John and Washington Streets for our Annual Parade followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting at the corner of Washington & St. John Streets. Santa is coming to Town! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/christmas-parade-and-tree-lighting-2/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 2

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, Dec. 2 Car cruise-in 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027. Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 2 & 3 The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 & 3 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539. Harford Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker at the Amoss Center, Dec. 2-4 The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production December 2-4. Performance times are 7 PM on Friday, December 2 and 1 and 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4. Enjoy a photo opportunity with Nutcracker characters 45 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets are $10-$16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. The Historical Society of Harford County Christmas Open House, Dec. 2 The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc. is hosting a Christmas Open House 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 2 at 143 N. Main St. in Bel Air. Come join us for hot cider, music and camaraderie. The Society’s many Christmas trees and decorations will be on display providing a warm, traditional introduction to your holiday season. Todd Holden will be on hand with copies of his latest book, Twists and Turns in the Road and the North Harford High School string ensemble will perform Christmas music throughout the evening. There will also be a Christmas card photo opportunity with the Society’s giant antique toboggan and decorated Christmas trees. The holiday gift shop will be open with tempting books on local themes and many unique gift items. Come enjoy the evening and the delicious refreshments.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas Bazaar at The John Carroll School, Dec. 3

A Christmas Bazaar to benefit the John Carroll Equestrian Team is being held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dec. 3 at The John Carroll School, 703 Churchville Road in Bel Air. Enjoy artists, crafters, retail vendors, food and more!



Ballet Chesapeake performs The Nutcracker, Dec. 3 & 4

Ballet Chesapeake performs The Nutcracker 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Edgewood High School,2415 Willoughby Beach Rd. For tickets, visit https://balletchesapeake.ticketleap.com/nutcracker-2016/

Aberdeen’s Christmas Street celebration, Dec. 3

Aberdeen’s Christmas Street celebration is a day of festivities starting at 7 a.m. Dec. 3 with a Breakfast with Santa at Grace United Methodist Church and ending with a 3 p.m. parade on West Bel Air Avenue followed by a tree lighting in Festival Park. For full details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1428249480520073/

St. Mary’s Assumption Christmas Bazaar and Festival, Dec. 3 & 4

St. Mary’s Assumption Eastern Rite Catholic Church is hosting a Christmas Bazaar and Festival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 & 4 at the church, 2807 Mountain Road, Joppa. St. Mary’s is excited to be hosting a bazaar and festival of lights, anticipating the upcoming holiday season – join us for a celebration of faith and heritage that will leave you full of food and holiday cheer! Current events include, but will not be limited to: Live Nativity Scene, Holiday Light Display, Christmas Caroling, Arts & Crafts Demonstrations, Saint Nicholas Himself!, Slavic Dance, and Traditional Festive Food & Drink.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 4

The Bel Air Christmas Parade is coming up Dec. 4. Here are the details:



3:30 pm: Parade (down Main Street to Lee Street to Shamrock Park), 4:00 pm: Community Bonfire & Singalong in Shamrock Park, with free cookies and hot chocolate, 4:45 pm: Tree Lighting at Town Hall.

Scheduled to appear: Stilt-walkers and acrobats; local high school marching bands; costumed characters and mascots; beauty queens; performance units, dancers, floats and musical groups and even some special equestrian guests, ending with The Living Christmas Tree and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled.

Coming next . . .

Bingo every Wednesday night at Jopa-Magnolia, Dec. 7

Bingo every Wednesday night at Jopa-Magnolia V.F.C. located at 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 7 pm. Refreshments are available, cost of packet is $15. For more information call 410-612-8016.

Harford Health Department free flu shots for school age children at Red Pump Elementary School, Dec. 9

The Harford Health Department is offering the seasonal flu shot free to any school-age child, kindergarten through 12th grade 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Red Pump Elementary School media center, 600 Red Pump Road in Bel Air.

Harford Health Department free flu shots for school age children at Woodbridge Center, Dec. 12

The Harford Health Department is offering the seasonal flu shot free to any school-age child, kindergarten through 12th grade 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Woodbridge Center,1321 Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood.

Harford Health Department free flu shots for school age children at Patterson Mill Middle/High School, Dec. 17

The Harford Health Department is offering the seasonal flu shot free to any school-age child, kindergarten through 12th grade 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Patterson Mill Middle/High School, 85 Patterson Mill Road in Bel Air South

African-American Democrats of Harford County monthly meeting, Dec. 20 Join the African-American Democrats of Harford County for our monthly meeting! We will convene at the Boxcar Restaurant in Edgewood (2131 Old Edgewood Road) at 6:30 pm Dec. 20 to discuss our upcoming events and various ways to get involved with AA Dems. Note: AA Dems meets on the 3rd Tuesday of every month. Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

