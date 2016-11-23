Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 24-27)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Y in Central Maryland’s annual Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Bel Air, the 11th Annual Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s Festival of Trees at the Bel Air Armory Saturday and Sunday, and Small Business Saturday in downtown Bel Air on Saturday.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K, Nov. 24

http://ow.ly/FUGs305PzR2 The Y in Central Maryland is hosting its annual Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K on Thanksgiving morning Nov. 24. The Bel Air portion of the race begins and ends at McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway. For more details and to register, visit http://www.ymdturkeytrot.org.

Friday, Nov. 25

Harford Artists’ Association Gallery exhibits, Nov. 25, 26, 27

The Harford Artists’ Association Gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., at 37 North Main Street, Suite 104. Become acquainted with the fine art of Harford County at this gallery, which hosts bimonthly shows that showcase fresh and captivating artwork at each visit. All displayed paintings in the gallery are for sale, as are designer jewelry, pottery and gifts.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 25 Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information. Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, Nov. 25 Car cruise-in 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027. Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 25 The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Nov. 26

11th Annual CCA FESTIVAL OF TREES, Nov. 26 & 27

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS, is 8 .a.m. – noon Saturday, November 26, 2016. Adults – $11, Kids – $8, 3 & under – free (does not include tax or gratuity), Reservations required. Call Main Street Tower at (410) 838–8007. Benefits: All funds raised by the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance are donated to supportive care services provided by Cancer LifeNet and cancer related programs at the Kaufman Cancer Center. For details, visit https://www.uchfoundation.org/2014/07/festival-of-trees/ The 11th Annual CCA FESTIVAL OF TREES is coming up November 26th & 27th @ Bel Air Armory, Main Street. Admission: $12; children 12 and under are free with an adult. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information: 410-838-3987. FEATURING: Christmas trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses decorated by local organizations and designers and sold by silent auction all weekend, Gift boutiques and bake table, Children’s crafts, live entertainment and lunch café.8 .a.m. – noon Saturday, November 26, 2016.

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26

Bel Air businesses will be participating in Small Business Saturday Nov. 26. In 2010, American Express founded Small Business Saturday to help businesses with their most pressing need — getting more customers. The day happens every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to shop at the small businesses that help write the story of America. The businesses in Downtown Bel Air are excited and ready to celebrate#smallbizsatwith you! Be sure to visit http://belairmaryland.org/events-2/small-biz-sat/ to see what’s in store like sales and promotions in Downtown Bel Air on Small Business Saturday. Kick off your #smallbizsat with the Festival of Treesand then join us in supporting the many small businesses located in Downtown Bel Air by coming out and shopping local!

Sunday, Nov. 27

Viewing party to see Grace Callwood honored at Nickelodeon HALO Awards at Ocean City Brewing Co., Nov. 27

Join Harford County’s own Grace Callwood and friends and supporters of the We Cancerve Movement, Inc. at a watch party honoring Grace and three other young people who are doing remarkable work helping and leading others. Grace will be featured on the Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2016 for her commitment to bringing happiness to homeless, sick and foster children through events and donated goods. The show premieres Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7pm ET/PT on Nickelodeon. The watch party is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Ocean City Brewing Co., 3414 Merchant Boulevard, Abingdon. Please RSVP at http://ow.ly/8mxJ306sypk

Coming next . . .

Bingo every Wednesday night at Jopa-Magnolia, Nov. 30 Bingo every Wednesday night at Jopa-Magnolia V.F.C. located at 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 7 pm. Refreshments are available, cost of packet is $15. For more information call 410-612-8016.

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 4

The Bel Air Christmas Parade is coming up Dec. 4. Here are the details:



3:30 pm: Parade (down Main Street to Lee Street to Shamrock Park), 4:00 pm: Community Bonfire & Singalong in Shamrock Park, with free cookies and hot chocolate, 4:45 pm: Tree Lighting at Town Hall.

Scheduled to appear: Stilt-walkers and acrobats; local high school marching bands; costumed characters and mascots; beauty queens; performance units, dancers, floats and musical groups and even some special equestrian guests, ending with The Living Christmas Tree and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled.

African-American Democrats of Harford County monthly meeting, Dec. 20 Join the African-American Democrats of Harford County for our monthly meeting! We will convene at the Boxcar Restaurant in Edgewood (2131 Old Edgewood Road) at 6:30 pm Dec. 20 to discuss our upcoming events and various ways to get involved with AA Dems. Note: AA Dems meets on the 3rd Tuesday of every month. Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

