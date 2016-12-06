Beth LaPenotiere takes on senior administrator, public services role for Harford County Public Library

Former Bel Air Library branch manager Beth LaPenotiere has been named senior administrator, public services for the Harford County Public Library system. Here are the details:

Harford County Public Library Appoints

Beth LaPenotiere Senior Administrator, Public Services

Belcamp, Md., December 5, 2016 — Harford County Public Library has appointed Beth LaPenotiere senior administrator, public services.

As senior administrator, public services, LaPenotiere manages and oversees Harford County Public Library’s public service operations. She develops, plans and executes library objectives by implementing programs and activities that support the library’s public service goals.

LaPenotiere has served in leadership positions at Harford County Public Library for the past 15 years. Most recently, she was branch manager of the Bel Air Library, where she supervised a staff of 60 employees, numerous volunteers, a collection of 217,000 items and a circulation of nearly 970,000 items.

She has also served as branch manager for the Abingdon Library and Fallston Library and as assistant library manager of the Parkville Branch of Baltimore County Public Library.

LaPenotiere holds a master’s in library science from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Towson University. She is a 2010 graduate of Harford Leadership Academy.

She is a longtime member of the American Library Association and Maryland Library Association.

“We are fortunate to have Beth LaPenotiere as part of our senior leadership team,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “She has been an inspiring leader at libraries throughout Harford County. In her new position, Beth will help us as we implement programs and activities to support the library’s public service goals.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.