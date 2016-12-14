The Harford County Public Library Foundation has elected three members to its board. Here are the details:

Harford County Public Library Foundation

Elects Three Board Members

Andy Guckert, Jansen Robinson and Vincent Simpson will serve three-year terms

Belcamp, Md., December 14, 2016 — Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Andy Guckert, Jansen Robinson and Vincent Simpson to the board, each for a three-year term.

Harford County Public Library Foundation board members cultivate support and raise funds to enhance current library programs and new initiatives.

Guckert is a vice president with M & T Bank, where he has worked for more than 12 years, mostly with small businesses. A graduate of Towson University, Guckert began his career at M&T’s downtown Baltimore office before moving into small business banking.

He is an active community volunteer, serving on several boards including The Children’s

Cancer Foundation and the Emerging Technology Center.

Robinson is protection security advisor at Landmark Physical Security Services LLC. He is a criminal justice professional with extensive experience in the public and private sectors. Robinson has served as a security specialist for FEMA, chief of school police for Baltimore City Public Schools, security manager for Bechtel at Aberdeen Proving Ground and physical security/anti-terrorism officer for Edgewood Chemical Biological Center.

He is an elected representative to the Harford County Board of Education and serves on the board’s School Safety & Security Advisory Committee as well as the Harford County Human Relations Commission.

Simpson is a vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton and location general manager for the Aberdeen office. He is a leader in the Army C4ISR market working mainly in the research and development centers for the developed Army Intel capabilities and is a functional manager

leading the Army Engineering and Science Functional Management Team.

Prior to joining Booz Allen Hamilton as a lead engineer in 2003, Simpson worked in the telecommunication industry as a project manager with TYCO Corporation. He was also a Department of Defense civilian employee for 13 years, working for the U.S. Army’s CERDEC in various research and development and program management roles.

Active in the community, Simpson has served on the board of the professional organization, Association of Old Crows, and was a scout assistant, scout master and council member for the Boys Scouts.

“We are fortunate to have Andy Guckert, Jansen Robinson and Vincent Simpson join our board,” said Mark DiBerardino, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation board. “The experience and skills that they bring to the board will expand the foundation’s support for the excellent programs and offerings that the Harford County Public Library provides to the community.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.