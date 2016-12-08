Janine Lis photography show debuts at Full Heart Soul-utions Art Gallery Dec. 9

Artist Janine Lis debuts her first collection of photographs at Full Heart Soul-utions Art Gallery in Bel Air starting Dec. 9. Here are the details:

COLOR & LIGHT & JOY ART SHOW OPENS IN BEL AIR

Local Artist to Debut her First Collection of Photographs

December 1, 2016 (Bel Air, Maryland) – Janine Lis will debut her first collection of photographs in her show “COLOR & LIGHT & JOY” at the Full Heart Soul-utions Art Gallery at 107 S. Main Street in Bel Air. The show will open on Friday, December 9th with a reception from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

“COLOR & LIGHT & JOY” is the result of Janine’s fascination with the beauty of color and how light reflects. Her journey began by photographing images of flowers she had gathered from her yard and spray painted. The show will include her flower series, crab series, and several pieces from what she calls the hot pepper series that is vibrant and sometimes abstract.

A debut show at Full Heart Soul-utions is exactly what the artist had in mind when she learned of the gallery space and welcomed the opportunity to work with them. “We decided to create a gallery space on our second floor to give artists the opportunity to showcase their work on Main Street,” commented shop owners, Lisa Brenner and Kyanne Garrigan. “We wanted to create a community gathering place and we are excited to see what Janine will be showcasing.” Full Heart Soul-utions is an eclectic specialty store offering everything from inspirational cards, eco-friendly clothing, all-natural soaps, essential oils, to holistic services including massage, reiki and enriching workshops.

Framed artwork will be available to purchase from the “COLOR & LIGHT & JOY” show which will be open during regular store hours in the upstairs gallery from December 9th through New Year’s. Hours are Monday 10:30am – 4:00pm; Tuesday 10:30am – 5:30pm; Wednesday – Friday 10:30am – 7:00pm; Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm; and Sunday 10:30am – 3:00pm. Visit fullheartsoulutions.com for more information.

Janine Lis is a local artist to Maryland and works in several mediums including acrylic and spray paint and is a photographer and aspiring writer. Her work is inspired by color and light and she hopes to bring a moment – fleeting or lasting – of joy to all that cross her artistic trail. Find Janine’s work at www.facebook.com/justjaninecreative.