Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 22-25)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Visions From the Public Eye: Photographic Works by Matt Button, Brian Krista, and Joshua McKerrow on display at HCC through Jan. 10

New Exhibition, Visions From the Public Eye: Photographic Works by Matt Button, Brian Krista, and Joshua McKerrow,will be on display at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery through January 10. This exhibition will showcase the work of Matt Button, Photo Editor & Lead Photojournalist for The Aegis; Brian Krista, Staff Photojournalist for The Baltimore Sun Media Group, and Joshua McKerrow, Staff Photojournalist for the AnnapolisCapital Gazette. The men are alumni of the photography program at Harford Community College. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 to 4:30 PM

Brad’s Christmas Light Show, Dec. 1-Jan. 1

Brad’s Christmas Light Show returns to Edwin Drive in Bel Air Dec. 1 with new programing. New lights. New design. Donations benefit Make A Wish Mid-Atlantic Last year the light show raised $904.32 for the foundation. The show is live every night at 1722 Edwin Dr. through Jan. 1. Tune to 92.7 to hear the music. For details, visithttps://www.facebook.com/events/972145826196263/

Holiday light display in Cedar Day

See thousands of lights and lots of animated figures throughout the yard at the home of Todd Skelton, 2202 Cedar Knoll Ct (Cedar Day Development) in Bel Air, 21015.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church Christmas Festival of Lights through Dec. 31

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air is featuring its 75,000 Christmas light display synchronized to holiday music again this year. The display runs nightly starting at 6 p.m. on the side of the property facing away from Route 22. Enter at the Churchville Road entrance at the Brierhill Drive intersection. Visitors are asked to bring a donation for the church’s food pantry. For full details, call 410-838-3178, visit www.smlc.org, or check outhttps://www.facebook.com/100282403654734/photos/a.101028240246817.1073741830.100282403654734/370445216638450/?type=3&theater

Kurtz Christmas Lights through Dec. 31

The 2016 Kurtz Christmas Lights are up and running at 1205 Corinthian Ct in Bel Air, MD. Showing from Friday Dec 9 to Saturday Dec 31, Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm, Fri-Sat 5pm to 10pm. See them here:

Janine Lis photography show at Full Heart Soul-utions Art Gallery, through Jan. 1

Janine Lis will debut her first collection of photographs in her show “COLOR & LIGHT & JOY” at the Full Heart Soul-utions Art Gallery at 107 S. Main Street in Bel Air. The show will open on Friday, December 9th with a reception from 5:00pm-8:00pm. “COLOR & LIGHT & JOY” show will be open during regular store hours in the upstairs gallery from December 9th through New Year’s. Hours are Monday 10:30am – 4:00pm; Tuesday 10:30am – 5:30pm; Wednesday – Friday 10:30am – 7:00pm; Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm; and Sunday 10:30am – 3:00pm. Visit fullheartsoulutions.com for more information.

Friday, Dec. 23

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 23

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Saturday, Dec. 24 Christmas candlelight service, Dec. 24 Emory United Methodist Church is hosting a traditional Christmas candlelight service at 11 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church at 911 Cherry Hill Road in Street. For details, call 443-866-9991.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church Community Christmas Day dinner, Dec. 25

Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church is hosting a Community Christmas Day dinner at 11 a.m. Dec. 25. The free turkey dinner for elderly, shut-ins, and those who must work or want to eat with the community on the holiday. Volunteers can arrive after 8 a.m. to help prepare or after 10 a.m. to help deliver. Take out dinner will be available after 11 a.m. Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church is at 962 Flintville Road in Delta, Pa. For details call (717) 456-7397.

Havre de Grace’s Holiday Skate rink, Dec. 26 – Jan. 1 Havre de Grace’s Holiday Skate rink is open noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 – Jan. 1. Join us in Havre de Grace this holiday season at Hutchins Park to feel the nostalgia of days gone by. The outdoor holiday skate rink arrives just in time to kick off the season with lights and music. Skate rentals are available for $5.00 and outdoor seating is plentiful for those that like to sit on the sidelines. Bundle up and bring your family and friends for skating this winter season! This event supports the Havre de Grace High School Football and Cheer. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com Chanukah in the Park, Dec. 27 Celebrate Chanukah in the Park with a menorah lighting and pantry drive for SARC, a nonprofit aiding victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The event is at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 in Bel Air’s Shamrock Park. For details, visit harfordchabad.org/chanukah. Havre de Grace Church Tour, Dec. 31 Havre de Grace Church Tour is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31. The Susquehanna Ministerium has organized self-guided tours of Havre de Grace churches. Visit the Havre de Grace Visitor Center at 450 Pennington Ave. Havre De Grace to pick up a brochure. Countdown to Noon Dance Party at Havre de Grace library, Dec. 31 The Havre de Grace library will hold a “Countdown to Noon Dance Party” for children age 3 to 5, or in grade kindergarten to 5th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 31. Put on your dancing shoes and join in the countdown celebration on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2017 a few hours early for the younger set. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/countdown-to-noon-dance-party-at-the-library/. Holiday Open House at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 31 Gather up your family and guests and drop in to the Estuary Center for a relaxing mid-day visit with the naturalist, celebrating a year of accomplishments, taking a holiday themed photo with the critters, and enjoying light refreshments. The open house is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. New Year’s Eve celebration at The Liriodendron, Dec. 31 The Liriodendron is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Bel Air mansion. The evening is to include music, dancing and parlor games along with food, an open bar champagne at midnight and coffee and danishes after. Cost is $80 per person or $150 per couple. For tickets, call 410-879-4424. The Liriodendron is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. Havre de Grace annual New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and fireworks, Dec. 31 Begin the countdown to 2017 by enjoying our annual Duck Drop and Fireworks celebration at 451 Lewis Lane (on the grounds of the Activity Center and HdG Middle School). Ring in the New Year by dancing outdoors to music by our local DJ while watching our Duck Drop. The event is 10 p.m. Dec. 31-12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/new-years-eve-duck-drop-fireworks-3/. Tiny Tot School Open House, Jan. 7 Tiny Tot School is hosting an Open House 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7. Tiny Tot School, an outreach program of BAUMC, is a qualified Maryland preschool program which emphasizes growth in social and physical development, academic readiness, and Christian education. Christian values are taught in a caring, nurturing and safe setting. We are now registering for the 2017-18 school year. For details, visit www.tinytotsbelair.com, call 410-838-6399 or emailtinytots@baumc.com. Tiny Tot School is at 21 Linwood Ave. in Bel Air. Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 19 The Harford Mutual Insurance Companies will present the Winter Wine Expo hosted by Harford Community College Alumni and Friends and Wine World Beer and Spirits on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3 to 6 PM. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world, and savor delicious food from the area’s local restaurants. Join us for a fabulous afternoon of family, friends, food, and wine. All proceeds from this premier event benefit the programs and scholarships of the HCC Alumni & Friends Association. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visitwww.harford.edu/wineexpo. Deadline for Harford County's anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner's video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

