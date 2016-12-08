Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 8-11)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Ladew Topiary Gardens Christmas Open House Weekend & Greens Sale Friday through Sunday, the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House’s annual Candlelight Tour and Christmas Boutique on Saturday and Sunday and Christmas concerts at two area churches on Sunday.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Harford Artists’ Association Gallery exhibits, Dec. 8-11

The Harford Artists’ Association Gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., at 37 North Main Street, Suite 104. Become acquainted with the fine art of Harford County at this gallery, which hosts bimonthly shows that showcase fresh and captivating artwork at each visit. All displayed paintings in the gallery are for sale, as are designer jewelry, pottery and gifts.

Brad’s Christmas Light Show, Dec. 1-Jan. 1

Brad’s Christmas Light Show returns to Edwin Drive in Bel Air Dec. 1 with new programing. New lights. New design. Donations benefit Make A Wish Mid-Atlantic Last year the light show raised $904.32 for the foundation. The show is live every night at 1722 Edwin Dr. through Jan. 1. Tune to 92.7 to hear the music. For details, visithttps://www.facebook.com/events/972145826196263/

Holiday light display in Cedar Day

See thousands of lights and lots of animated figures throughout the yard at the home of Todd Skelton, 2202 Cedar Knoll Ct (Cedar Day Development) in Bel Air, 21015.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church Christmas Festival of Lights through Dec. 31

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air is featuring its 75,000 Christmas light display synchronized to holiday music again this year. The display runs nightly starting at 6 p.m. on the side of the property facing away from Route 22. Enter at the Churchville Road entrance at the Brierhill Drive intersection. Visitors are asked to bring a donation for the church’s food pantry. For full details, call 410-838-3178, visit www.smlc.org, or check out https://www.facebook.com/100282403654734/photos/a.101028240246817.1073741830.100282403654734/370445216638450/?type=3&theater

Friday, Dec. 9

Ladew Topiary Gardens Christmas Open House Weekend & Greens Sale, Dec. 9, 10, 11 & 12

Ladew Topiary Gardens Christmas Open House Weekend & Greens Sale is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 11 & 12. The circa 1747 Manor House is decorated in a special holiday theme as interpreted by Floral Designers and Garden Clubs. Holiday arrangements, greens and gifts are for sale. The Ladew Café will be offering lunch, desserts, and refreshments. Green guest passes are not valid for the Christmas Open House Weekend. Admission is: Adults $13, Seniors (62+) & Students $10, Children (ages 2-12) $4, Children under 2 are free.Ladew members are free. Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/December-Holidays

Janine Lis photography show at Full Heart Soul-utions Art Gallery, Dec. 9-Jan. 1

Janine Lis will debut her first collection of photographs in her show “COLOR & LIGHT & JOY” at the Full Heart Soul-utions Art Gallery at 107 S. Main Street in Bel Air. The show will open on Friday, December 9th with a reception from 5:00pm-8:00pm. “COLOR & LIGHT & JOY” show will be open during regular store hours in the upstairs gallery from December 9th through New Year’s. Hours are Monday 10:30am – 4:00pm; Tuesday 10:30am – 5:30pm; Wednesday – Friday 10:30am – 7:00pm; Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm; and Sunday 10:30am – 3:00pm. Visit fullheartsoulutions.com for more information.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 9

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, Dec. 9 Car cruise-in 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027. Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 9 & 10 The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 & 10 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539. Harford Health Department free flu shots for school age children at Red Pump Elementary School, Dec. 9 The Harford Health Department is offering the seasonal flu shot free to any school-age child, kindergarten through 12th grade 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Red Pump Elementary School media center, 600 Red Pump Road in Bel Air.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Candlelight Tour and Christmas Boutique, Dec. 10 & 11

The Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House is hosting its annual Candlelight Tour and Christmas Boutique December 10-11, 2016. The Boutique will be at the Lock House on Saturday from 9:00AM to 5:00PM and Sunday from noon to 5:00PM. This year author, David Craig will be signing his new book: Greetings from Gettysburg on Saturday, Dec. 10th at the Lock House!!! The Candlelight Tour will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. Attendees can pick up their tour badges and maps at the Lock House the day of the Tour. Dinner and drink specials will be offered to attendees by area restaurants. Tickets are available at the following locations: the Lock House, the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Bulle Rock Residents Center, and Preston’s Pharmacy in Bel Air. To purchase tickets on-line please go to:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candlelight-tour-of-historic-havre-de-grace-tickets-28760627812?aff=ehomesaved. Please call Tyler at 410-939-5780 with any questions. The Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House is at 817 Conesteo St. in Havre de Grace.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Bel Air Community Choir Christmas concert, Dec. 11

The Bel Air Community Choir is to perform its free Christmas concert “Rejoice and Be Merry” at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air.

Christmas concert at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, Dec. 11

Christmas concert at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 533 E. Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill. Soloists and instrumentalists to perform choral selections at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. A freewill offering is encouraged.

Breakfast with Santa at Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company, Dec. 11

Breakfast with Santa at Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company, 2134 Harkins Road in Pylesville. Cost is $8 for adults and free for children age 5 and younger.

Coming next . . .

Harford Health Department free flu shots for school age children at Woodbridge Center, Dec. 12

The Harford Health Department is offering the seasonal flu shot free to any school-age child, kindergarten through 12th grade 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Woodbridge Center,1321 Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood.

Bingo every Wednesday night at Jopa-Magnolia, Dec. 14

Bingo every Wednesday night at Jopa-Magnolia V.F.C. located at 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 7 pm. Refreshments are available, cost of packet is $15. For more information call 410-612-8016.

Harford Health Department free flu shots for school age children at Patterson Mill Middle/High School, Dec. 17

The Harford Health Department is offering the seasonal flu shot free to any school-age child, kindergarten through 12th grade 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Patterson Mill Middle/High School, 85 Patterson Mill Road in Bel Air South

African-American Democrats of Harford County monthly meeting, Dec. 20 Join the African-American Democrats of Harford County for our monthly meeting! We will convene at the Boxcar Restaurant in Edgewood (2131 Old Edgewood Road) at 6:30 pm Dec. 20 to discuss our upcoming events and various ways to get involved with AA Dems. Note: AA Dems meets on the 3rd Tuesday of every month. Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 19 The Harford Mutual Insurance Companies will present the Winter Wine Expo hosted by Harford Community College Alumni and Friends and Wine World Beer and Spirits on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3 to 6 PM. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world, and savor delicious food from the area’s local restaurants. Join us for a fabulous afternoon of family, friends, food, and wine. All proceeds from this premier event benefit the programs and scholarships of the HCC Alumni & Friends Association. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo. Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

