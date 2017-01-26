AAUW awards scholarships to three Harford Community College women

The AAUW recently awarded scholarships funded by its annual Food Fight event to three Harford Community College students. Here are the details:

THREE HCC STUDENTS RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIPS

Each year the American Association of University Women, Harford County Branch, awards book scholarships to Harford Community College women. This year three $500 book scholarships were awarded to the following students: Kristin Bauer majoring in business management-human resources; Joy George whose major is early childhood education; Margaret Rice, who is currently in pre-nursing. These three women were chosen from a total of 32 applicants based on GPA, monetary need, return to college, college goals, and community service. The scholarship committee reads all of the applications and using a rubric, rates each of the applicants in each of the areas. The scores are tallied and the highest scoring applicants are then chosen.

AAUW is pleased to be able to help support the educational goals of these local women. The national organization, founded in 1881, gives grants to women who are pursuing graduate and post graduate degrees.

Funds for these scholarships were raised through the annual Food Fight event, the Harford County branch’s version of the cooking show Chopped.

AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For more information about the local branch go to their Facebook page, AAUW, Harford county, MD Branch or 1aauw.harford.membership@gmail.com.