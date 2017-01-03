Bel Air Library hosts Fairy Tale Festival Jan. 6

The Bel Air Library is to host a Fairy Tale Festival Jan. 6 celebrating the 389th birthday of fairy tale author Charles Perrault, famous for works including “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Sleeping Beauty.” Here are the details:

A Fairy Tale Festival for All Ages

Bel Air Library hosts daylong celebration with activities, dance party

and readings by community leaders

Bel Air, Md., December 30, 2016 — Tap into your inner child on Friday, January 6, and be part of the Bel Air Library’s Fairy Tale Festival.

The Fairy Tale Festival celebrates the 389th birthday of Charles Perrault, the father of the fairy tale, with activities based on his timeless stories that include “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Sleeping Beauty” and more.

Fairy tales will be read by community leaders throughout the day in the Pergola area of the Children’s Department. The reader schedule is:

10:15 a.m.: Samantha Harris, Legislative Aide to Harford County Councilman Patrick Vincenti

11:15 a.m.: Barry Glassman, Harford County Executive

12:15 p.m.: Richard Slutzky, Harford County Council President

1:15 p.m.: Mary Hastler, Harford Council Public Library CEO

2:15 p.m.: Susan Burdette, Bel Air Mayor

3:15 p.m.: Jesse Bane, Bel Air Town Administrator

4:15 p.m.: Mike Perrone, Harford County Councilman

Other Fairy Tale Festival activities include “Three Little Pigs Engineering,” in which participants build a house out of straws, popsicle sticks, paper, paper plates and tape, to stand up to the Big Bad Wolf’s huffing and puffing, and a “Jack and the Beanstalk Egg Drop,” in which Jack, while above the clouds, steals a golden egg from the fuming giant and needs to get the golden egg home. Participants can help build an apparatus to keep the golden egg safe as it falls toward Earth.

Other activities include building a new chair for Baby Bear from “Goldilocks” and helping “The Gingerbread Man’s” Gingerbread Man cross the river. There will also be “A Humpty Dumpty Egg Drop to Protect Humpty.” The activities, one per hour, will take place in StreamWorks at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

There will also be a “Twelve Dancing Princes and Princesses” dance party, in which attendees can dress up, dance and play music.

Other activities include face painting and an opportunity for children to sort and mail letters to fairy and folk tale characters. Children can also participate in imaginative play by pairing fairy tale and folk tale books with puppets. Parents and caregivers can read the stories with their children and recreate them using the puppets.

Regular and fractured fairy tale and folk tale books will be on display as well.

More information about the Fairy Tale Festival may be found at hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.