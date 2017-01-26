Best-selling romance authors to share craft secrets at the Whiteford library Feb. 9

The Whiteford Library is presenting a romance authors panel Feb. 9 featuring four best-selling romance authors. Here are the details:

Love is in the Air

Whiteford Library hosts romance author panel February 9

Whiteford, Md., January 25, 2017 — Celebrate the romance of Valentine season with four best-selling romance authors on Thursday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road in Whiteford.

The author-speakers are:

Rebecca York, who writes contemporary romantic suspense with a paranormal twist

Catherine Asaro, who focuses on science fiction and fantasy with romantic elements

Alix Rickloff/Alexa Egan, who writes historical fiction and paranormal romance

Lisa B. Kamps, who is known for “romance on ice,” with ice hockey heroes

The authors will share the secrets of their craft and writing success, and their books will be available for purchase and signing. And there will be chocolate! Stop wondering how romance writing happens and find out firsthand from these successful authors.

For more information, call the Whiteford Library at 410-638-3608.

