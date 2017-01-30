Board games can now be checked out from the Harford County Public Library

The Harford County Public Library is offering board games to check out and play. Games include Parcheesi, 7 Wonders, Big Boggle, Settlers of Catan, Coconuts, Codenames, Escape: The Curse of the Temple and more. Here are the details:

Harford County Public Library Offers Board Games to Promote Literacy, Critical Thinking

Belcamp, Md., January 30, 2017 — Customers of all ages at Harford County Public Library now have board games to check out and play.

Board games promote literacy, critical thinking and provide an interactive experience. They promote a culture of positive interaction and player cooperation and foster strategic and tactical decision-making skills.

Available board games are 7 Wonders, Big Boggle, Settlers of Catan, Coconuts, Codenames, Escape: The Curse of the Temple, Incan Gold, Monopoly Empire, Parcheesi, Qwirkle, Scrabble, Jumbo Sequence, Sheriff of Nottingham, Ticket to Ride and Timeline: Inventions.

“Offering board games is another way for the library to reinforce social and life skills for customers of all ages,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “While we live in a digital world, face-to-face interactions are still so very important, and board games are a great way for people of all ages to have fun and spend time with one another.”

Board game collections are housed at libraries in Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Havre de Grace and Whiteford. They may be checked out for seven days (one per card) and renewed twice, as long as there are no holds.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.