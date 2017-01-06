Harford County Public Library’s 2017 Winter Reading Program “A Good Book is Music to My Ears” continues through March 4

The Harford County Public Library’s 2017 Winter Reading Program continues through March 4. Here are the details:

A Good Book is Music to My Ears

Harford County Public Library offers annual Winter Reading Program

Belcamp, Md., January 4, 2017 — Let a good book be music to your ears by signing up for Harford County Public Library’s 2017 Winter Reading Program.

The program, with a theme of “A Good Book is Music to My Ears,” runs through March 4. The Winter Reading Program is geared toward teens and adults. Teens are asked to read or listen to at least three books; adults, five.

To sign up, go to hcplonline.org or visit your local library. You will receive a form to record your books and a pen. Upon completion, stop by your local library, turn in your listing of books and receive a special collector’s mug (while supplies last).

Sponsors of the 2017 Winter Reading Program are Advanced Eye Care, Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC, Friends of Harford County Public Library and Harford County Public Library Foundation.

“We are so fortunate to have tremendous support from participants and sponsors for our annual Winter Reading Program,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “This year’s theme plays off the library’s newly established Leap Music program that gives children and young adults the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument. Winter, with lots of indoor time, is ideal for reading a variety of books and learning a new skill, like a musical instrument.”

More information about the Winter Reading Program may be found at hcplonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s branches.

