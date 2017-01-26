Kiddie Academy of Abingdon hosts family-friendly dance-off and party Jan. 28

Kiddie Academy is hosting a free, family-friendly dance-off and party at its Abingdon location Jan. 28. Here are the details:

Kiddie Academy of Abingdon is to host a free, indoor, family-friendly dance-off and party 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at 3495 Box Hill Corporate Ctr Dr. The event is designed to bring local families together through music and dance, according to Debbie Romish, of Kiddie Academy of Abingdon, and to highlight the ways in which Kiddie Academy’s Music & More lessons build on the young child’s natural love of music, stories, movement and pretend play. “Music is an integral part of Kiddie Academy’s Life Essentials® curriculum,” said Romish. “Research shows that music can make your child a better learner. Exposure to music in an early learning setting can help children develop their reading and speech skills, while enabling them to focus better and develop socially.”

Register online at kiddieevents.com/danceparty.

For more information, visit www.kiddieacademy.com.