See Bel Air’s TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling Team perform its Presidential Inaugural Welcome Concert routine during the halftime of the Harford Community College men’s basketball game Jan. 18

See Bel Air’s TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling Team perform its Presidential Inaugural Welcome Concert routine during the halftime of the Harford Community College men’s basketball game, which begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Tickets are $10.
The TwirlTasTix team, led by director Christine Zoll, will perform the same routine at the “Voices of the People” welcoming concert in Washington D.C. Jan. 19, the day before President-elect Donald J. Trump‘s inauguration. The TwirlTasTix team grew from a class Zoll started in 2002 and has since grown to a competitive twirling team including girls ages 6 to 21 who perform at local events and regional, state and national competitions.
TwirlTasTix has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of their trip to D.C. To donate and for more details about the group, visit https://www.gofundme.com/twirltastix-pres-inaug-concert-fund.
