Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 19-21)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Fallston Barrel House’s grand opening weekend, Enchantment Theatre Company performs Peter Rabbit™ Tales at Harford Community College on Friday and Live From Nashville comes to Harford Community College on Sunday.

Thursday, Jan. 19

The Harford Artists Association’s Starving Artists Sale continues through Feb. 26

The Harford Artists Association is hosting its Starving Artists Sale where all hanging art is $99 or less. The sale continues through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gallery is at 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://artinharford.org/

Fallston Barrel House grand opening weekend, Jan. 19 through 23

Fallston Barrel House is holding its grand opening weekend Jan. 19 through 23 at the restaurant, 2403 Bel Air Rd., Fallston. Here are the details:

“Our Grand Opening Weekend is here! Lot’s of great live acoustic music, specials and more! If you have already visited us, this will be the time to come back. If you haven’t already visited us, this is absolutely the best time to come in and check us out!

Music schedule:

1-19 – Colin Rowe 9PM-12AM

1-20 – Jon Acker Music 9PM-12AM

1-21 – Jon Acker Music 6PM-9PM

1-21 – Philip Lathroum from Red Dirt Revolution 9PM-12AM

1-22 – Chris Diller 6PM-9PM”

Friday, Jan. 20

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 20

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, Jan. 20

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 20

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

C. Milton Wright Designer Purse Bingo, Jan. 20

C. Milton Wright Designer Purse Bingo to support project graduation is scheduled for Jan. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 and food and drinks will be available. C. Milton Wright High School is at 1301 N Fountain Green Rd, Bel Air. Snow date is Jan. 27. Questions: Contact Barb Kiley at ‪barbie2922@verizon.net‬ or CMWPG2017@gmail.com‬.

Basket and bag bingo to benefit the Aberdeen High School Prom Committee Jan. 20

Basket and bag bingo to benefit the Aberdeen High School Prom Committee Jan. 20 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 Mount Royal Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird at 6:50 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive a bonus prize ticket. Tickets are $12. Call Brenda Conjour, 410-273-7332 or Diana.Jackson@hcps.org.

Enchantment Theater in Peter Rabbit Tales at Harford Community College, Jan. 20 Enchantment Theatre Company is delighted to collaborate with Frederick Warne & Co. and Penguin Books UK to present the authorized theatrical version of Peter Rabbit™ Tales. In celebration of Beatrix Potter’s 150th birthday anniversary, Enchantment Theatre brings her captivating stories to life at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Amoss Center at Harford Community College. Using fantastic masks, whimsical puppets, gorgeous scenery and original music, the magical, marvelous World of Beatrix Potter™ comes alive on stage. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Saturday, Jan. 21

Harford Bird Club field trip to Conowingo Dam, Jan. 21

The Harford Bird Club is hosting a birding and photographic opportunity expected to feature eagles, shorebirds, gulls and waterfowl at 8:30 a.m. at the Conowingo Dam, 2569 Shures Landing Road in Darling. The event is free. For details, visit http://www.harfordbirdclub.org/.

The Leight Speaker Series features “Salinity Tolerance of Otter Point Creek Zooplankton ” Jan. 21

The Leight Speaker Series at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center presents Salinity Tolerance of Otter Point Creek Zooplankton by Megan Gaesser, OPCA Summer Undergraduate Research Intern from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21. With rising seas comes a rising bay, raising the salinity of our freshwater environment. This study has observed the mortality, survivorship, hatch rates, and fecundity of two freshwater zooplankton species, copepods and cladocerans, in response to increasing salinities. The Leight Speaker Series offers informal lectures on topics of interest in the field of natural science. These events are intended for general audiences and provide an opportunity for people to interact with local scientists and science educators while learning about relevant research and gaining practical knowledge. Each informal lecture will be followed by a social time including refreshments, when participants can continue discussions with the speaker. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1738/

Sunday, Jan. 22

Live From Nashville at Harford Community College, Jan. 22

Live From Nashville comes to Harford Community College 3 p.m. Jan. 22. Kick off your New Year with phenomenal fiddling, fancy footwork and top-flight vocals as this incredible production direct from Music City features an afternoon of America’s greatest country, folk and patriotic songs. This song and dance spectacle will have your toes tapping as you celebrate a century of music – everything from Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash to Ricky Skaggs, Charlie Daniels Band, Garth Brooks, The Judds, Taylor Swift, and more! LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Coming next . . .

E. Belcrest Road between Wakefield Drive and Crafton Road to close for two days Jan. 23 The Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing E. Belcrest Road between Wakefield Drive and Crafton Road in Bel Air to all through traffic on or about Monday, January 23, 2017 for approximately two days for storm drain installation. Emergency vehicles will not have access within the work zone, which is between 219 and 221 E. Belcrest Road. Please follow the detour or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. https://www.facebook.com/HarfordCountyMD Mountain Christian Church’s Girls Night Out presents a Caribbean Queens event, Jan. 27 Mountain Christian Church’s Girls Night Out is presenting a Caribbean Queens event for women ages 18-108 Jan. 27 at the church’s New Life Center. Tickets are $10 at MountainCC.org/gno or after weekend services at the church through Jam. 24. Tickets are $15 on the night of the event. Child care will not be provided. Mountain Christian Church is at 1824 Mountain Rd. The Winter Doldrums- A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art at Harford Community College, Jan. 29 The Winter Doldrums- A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art comes to Harford Community College at 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Enjoy the HCC music faculty in their annual concert in the Chesapeake Theater. Following the music performances, stroll over to the Student Center and admire the Fine Arts faculty’s annual exhibit of painting, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics in the Chesapeake Gallery. Join the HCC Artists in Residence “After Hours” at a reception featuring hot jazz, cool drinks, and tasty treats. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

New Covenant Christian School open house Jan. 26 and March 20

New Covenant Christian School is hosting an open house on Jan. 26 and again on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at ist Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. each day. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org.

Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 19

The Harford Mutual Insurance Companies will present the Winter Wine Expo hosted by Harford Community College Alumni and Friends and Wine World Beer and Spirits on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3 to 6 PM. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world, and savor delicious food from the area’s local restaurants. Join us for a fabulous afternoon of family, friends, food, and wine. All proceeds from this premier event benefit the programs and scholarships of the HCC Alumni & Friends Association. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visitwww.harford.edu/wineexpo. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visitwww.harford.edu/wineexpo.

Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

