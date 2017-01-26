Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 26-29)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 2017 Harford County Restaurant Week, which continues through Sunday, Mountain Christian Church’s Girls Night Out Caribbean Queens event on Friday, and the The Winter Doldrums annual faculty concert at Harford Community College on Sunday.

Thursday, Jan. 26

2017 Harford County Restaurant Week through Jan. 29

2017 Harford County Restaurant Week continues through Jan. 29. For a list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit http://harfordcountyrestaurantweek.com/

The Harford Artists Association’s Starving Artists Sale continues through Feb. 26

The Harford Artists Association is hosting its Starving Artists Sale where all hanging art is $99 or less. The sale continues through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gallery is at 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://artinharford.org/

Friday, Jan. 27

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 27

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, Jan. 27

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 27

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Mountain Christian Church’s Girls Night Out presents a Caribbean Queens event, Jan. 27

Mountain Christian Church’s Girls Night Out is presenting a Caribbean Queens event for women ages 18-108 Jan. 27 at the church’s New Life Center. Tickets are $10 at MountainCC.org/gno or after weekend services at the church through Jan. 24. Tickets are $15 on the night of the event. Child care will not be provided. Mountain Christian Church is at 1824 Mountain Rd.

Saturday, Jan. 28

World Wetlands Day Festival at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 28

Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a World Wetlands Day Festival from noon 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Special appearance by the Chesapeake Mermaid! – Wetland Deli – Music, Games & Scavenger Hunt – Exhibitors – Live Animal Demonstrations – Rain barrel workshop (registration required for workshop – $35 fee)! Celebrate World Wetlands Day inside at the Estuary Center! There will be food and fun activities for all ages. Visit www.ramsar.org for additional activities and information. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1713/.

Aquatic Critters of Eden Mill, Jan. 28

Aquatic Critters of Eden Mill– Beavers, Minks, Muskrats, and Otters Saturday, January 28 from 9am-12pm Ages: 14 through adult Fee: $5/member or $6/non-member Have you ever seen a ripple in the water, a chewed branch floating in the creek, explored a beaver canal, or seen a beaver lodge? Join Frank Marsden to take a look at these fascinating creatures and then hike along Deer Creek to discover their habitats. Must pre-register! Eden Mill Nature Center is at 1617 Eden Mill Road in Pylesville. For details, visit http://www.edenmill.org/.

Sunday, Jan. 29

The Winter Doldrums- A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art at Harford Community College, Jan. 29 The Winter Doldrums- A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art comes to Harford Community College at 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Enjoy the HCC music faculty in their annual concert in the Chesapeake Theater. Following the music performances, stroll over to the Student Center and admire the Fine Arts faculty’s annual exhibit of painting, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics in the Chesapeake Gallery. Join the HCC Artists in Residence “After Hours” at a reception featuring hot jazz, cool drinks, and tasty treats. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211 Eden Mill 8th Annual Shrimp and Bull Roast Fundraiser, Jan. 29 8th Annual Shrimp and Bull Roast Fundraiser Sunday, January 29 from 1-5pm Jarrettsville Gardens Must be high school age or older $40/ticket Looking for something to do the weekend before the Super Bowl? We will have prizes, raffles, money wheel, 50/50, and dancing. Catered by Hunt Valley Catering and our DJ is Friendly Entertainment. We sell out each year so don’t delay, buy your ticket today! All tickets must be purchased by 1/14/17. No sales at the door.

Coming next . . .

Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 19

The Harford Mutual Insurance Companies will present the Winter Wine Expo hosted by Harford Community College Alumni and Friends and Wine World Beer and Spirits on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3 to 6 PM. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world, and savor delicious food from the area’s local restaurants. Join us for a fabulous afternoon of family, friends, food, and wine. All proceeds from this premier event benefit the programs and scholarships of the HCC Alumni & Friends Association. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visitwww.harford.edu/wineexpo. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visitwww.harford.edu/wineexpo. Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook Bull & Shrimp Roast, March 11 The Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook is hosting a Bull & Shrimp Roast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 11. The all-you-can-eat menu includes fried and steamed shrimp, pit meats, chicken, Italian sausage, soup, salad, pasta, loaded mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, beer, wine and soda. Cash bar available for mixed drinks. Money and prize wheel, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and a DJ. Price: $45 Per Ticket, $425 for table of 10($400 if purchased before Feb. 12). To purchase tickets, please call 410-838-5464 or email events@deercreekoverlook.com. All proceeds directly benefit the non-profit camp. The camp is at 6 Cherry Hill Road, Street. New Covenant Christian School open house March 20 New Covenant Christian School is hosting an open house on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at ist Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org.

Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

Category: Fun things to do