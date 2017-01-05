Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 5-8)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include ice skating in Havre de Grace Friday through Sunday, an open house at Tiny Tot School in Bel Air and The Leight Speaker Series at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center both on Saturday.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Visions From the Public Eye: Photographic Works by Matt Button, Brian Krista, and Joshua McKerrow on display at HCC through Jan. 10

New Exhibition, Visions From the Public Eye: Photographic Works by Matt Button, Brian Krista, and Joshua McKerrow,will be on display at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery through January 10. This exhibition will showcase the work of Matt Button, Photo Editor & Lead Photojournalist for The Aegis; Brian Krista, Staff Photojournalist for The Baltimore Sun Media Group, and Joshua McKerrow, Staff Photojournalist for the AnnapolisCapital Gazette. The men are alumni of the photography program at Harford Community College. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 to 4:30 PM

Havre de Grace’s Holiday Skate rink, Jan. 6 – 8

Havre de Grace’s Holiday Skate rink is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 , noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 7, and noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 8. Join us in Havre de Grace this holiday season at Hutchins Park to feel the nostalgia of days gone by. The outdoor holiday skate rink arrives just in time to kick off the season with lights and music. Skate rentals are available for $5.00 and outdoor seating is plentiful for those that like to sit on the sidelines. Bundle up and bring your family and friends for skating this winter season! This event supports the Havre de Grace High School Football and Cheer. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com

Friday, Jan. 6

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 30

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Fairy Tale Festival at the Bel Air library, Feb 6

The Bel Air library is to host a Fairy Tale Festival Jan. 6 celebrating the 389th birthday of fairy tale author Charles Perrault, famous for works including “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Sleeping Beauty.” For details, visit http://ow.ly/61dU307ElVC.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Tiny Tot School Open House, Jan. 7

Tiny Tot School is hosting an Open House 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7. Tiny Tot School, an outreach program of BAUMC, is a qualified Maryland preschool program which emphasizes growth in social and physical development, academic readiness, and Christian education. Christian values are taught in a caring, nurturing and safe setting. We are now registering for the 2017-18 school year. For details, visit www.tinytotsbelair.com, call 410-838-6399 or emailtinytots@baumc.com. Tiny Tot School is at 21 Linwood Ave. in Bel Air.

The Leight Speaker Series features “I nsomniac’s Delight: Tales of a Nocturnal Naturalist” Jan. 7

The Leight Speaker Series at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center presents Insomniac’s Delight: Tales of a Nocturnal Naturalist by Dave Webb, Treasurer, MD Ornithological Society from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the center, 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. From whippoorwills to micromoths, learn about one person’s quest to document the diversity of Harford County wildlife that begins its day when the sun goes down. The Leight Speaker Series offers informal lectures on topics of interest in the field of natural science. These events are intended for general audiences and provide an opportunity for people to interact with local scientists and science educators while learning about relevant research and gaining practical knowledge. Each informal lecture will be followed by a social time including refreshments, when participants can continue discussions with the speaker. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1733/

Sunday, Jan. 8

All you can eat breakfast at Good Shepherd Catholic School, Jan. 8

All you can eat breakfast at 8 a.m. Jan. 8 at Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Ave. in Perryville. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 12 and under 5 are free.

Coming next . . .

New Covenant Christian School open house Jan. 26 and March 20

New Covenant Christian School is hosting an open house on Jan. 26 and again on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at ist Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. each day. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org.

Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 19

The Harford Mutual Insurance Companies will present the Winter Wine Expo hosted by Harford Community College Alumni and Friends and Wine World Beer and Spirits on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3 to 6 PM. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world, and savor delicious food from the area’s local restaurants. Join us for a fabulous afternoon of family, friends, food, and wine. All proceeds from this premier event benefit the programs and scholarships of the HCC Alumni & Friends Association. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visitwww.harford.edu/wineexpo. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visitwww.harford.edu/wineexpo.

Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

