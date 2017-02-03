Anonymous donor gives $300,000 to Harford Day School for enhancements to include a dining hall, innovation lab and greenhouse

The Harford Day School received a contribution last week from an anonymous donor that will be used to create a dining hall, greenhouse and computer science facility among other improvements. Here are the details:

HARFORD DAY SCHOOL RECEIVES MAJOR GIFT

Bel Air, MD, February 3, 2017 — Last week, Harford Day School received one of the largest gifts in its 59- year history from a private donor. The landmark contribution of over $300,000.00 is aimed at several major projects that will further enhance teaching and learning at Harford County’s oldest private school and the only elementary and middle school in the County accredited by the Association of Independent Maryland Schools.

The donor, who chooses to remain anonymous, worked closely with Head of School, Gray Smith, Ed.D., to develop a list of major projects that will further enhance both Harford Day’s culture and community as well as its inquiry-based educational program. In the short term, the School will convert existing space to a part-time dining hall where students and faculty will dine together on a daily basis. Future projects will be directed toward launching curricula and building facilities devoted to Computer Science and hands-on learning, including an Innovation Lab and a combination garden & greenhouse.

Dr. Smith said, “We are very grateful for the generosity of the donor, whose gift is a reflection of the vision and philanthropy of HDS’s founding families that sought to establish a model of formative education in Harford County.”