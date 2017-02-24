Leslie Greenly Smith named administrator of marketing and communications for Harford County Public Library

The Harford County Public Library has appointed Leslie Greenly Smith administrator – marketing and communications. Here are the details:

Belcamp, Md., February 24, 2017 — Harford County Public Library has appointed Leslie Greenly Smith administrator – marketing and communications.

In her new position, Smith is responsible for the marketing, public relations and communications for Harford County Public Library.

Smith brings more than 25 years of marketing and brand communications expertise to her new role. She most recently served as strategic marketing specialist for Harford County Economic Development, where she created and oversaw the department’s strategic advertising and sponsorship plan. She also coordinated story development and placement with local, regional, national and international publications in addition to managing the county’s Business Appreciation Week and Harford County’s Annual Growth Report.

Prior to the Office of Economic Development, Smith served as director of brand marketing for Fire & Ice; director of marketing/public relations for Water Water Everywhere and corporate marketing director for White House | Black Market.

Active in the community, Smith serves on the board of SARC, where she co-chairs the Holly’s Hope 5K Run & Walk in addition to being a member of the Marketing Committee and the Fundraising Committee. She is a member of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County and participates in fundraising efforts for Maryland Public Television, WGBH-Boston, EOS Therapeutic Riding School and National Breast Cancer Foundation.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in clothing and textiles with a minor in business and marketing from the University of North Texas.

“We are so fortunate to have Leslie Greenly Smith leading our marketing efforts,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Leslie’s accomplishments in providing strategic marketing and communications counsel will help the library better understand and communicate with our customers and community.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.