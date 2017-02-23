“Silent Witnesses” performance giving voice to children of the Holocaust comes to Mt. Zion Church April 22 & 23

“Silent Witnesses”, critically acclaimed playwright Stephanie Satie’s one-woman show giving voice to Holocaust survivors comes to Mt. Zion Church in Bel Air April 22 and 23. Here are the details:

Harford County Performance of “Silent Witnesses” Gives Voice to Children Survivors of the Holocaust April 22 & 23;

Local Survivors to Speak

BEL AIR, MD., (Feb. 23, 2017) – The heartbreaking stories of children who survived the Holocaust are vividly brought to life in an inspirational one-woman show coming to Harford County on April 22 and 23 at Mt. Zion Church in Bel Air. “Silent Witnesses”, by the critically acclaimed playwright and actress Stephanie Satie, gives voice to these sometimes forgotten victims through the memories of the play’s adult characters. With stunning realism Satie transforms herself into each unique character and reenacts their traumatic childhood experiences. Sponsored by Harford County interfaith volunteers, with support from local donors and a grant from the Maryland Cultural Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, each performance will be followed by a question and answer session with Satie and a local Holocaust survivor.

In his Los Angeles Times review, Charles McNulty cited the relevance of “Silent Witnesses” to current events, “As their stories are drawn out, one can’t help thinking of youngsters today in Syria, Nigeria, and other global trouble spots, where hatred and havoc are holding sway.”

“Silent Witnesses” reveals horrible truths, yet it is much more than a portrayal of victims. The play is also an uplifting testimony to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online at www.mzprays.org/events or in the office at Mt. Zion Church located at 1643 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air, Md.

School groups are welcome and study guides are available upon request.

“I would like to thank our generous local donors who helped bring this important play to Harford County,” said Judy Lenehan, a local, interfaith volunteer for the production. “As turmoil reigns in many parts of the world today and some still deny the Holocaust, it is more important than ever that we remember what happened and why we must never let it happen again.”