Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 2-5)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 57th annual Bel Air Gun Show at the Bel Air Armory to benefit the Harford County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, Friday through Sunday, performances of Mr. Marmalade at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday and a You Can Afford College event at Harford Community College on Sunday.

Thursday, Feb. 2

The Harford Artists Association’s Starving Artists Sale continues through Feb. 26

The Harford Artists Association is hosting its Starving Artists Sale where all hanging art is $99 or less. The sale continues through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gallery is at 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://artinharford.org/

Friday, Feb. 3

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 3

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, Feb. 3

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 3

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

57th annual Bel Air Gun Show, Feb. 3-5

The 57th annual Bel Air Gun Show comes to the Bel Air Armory Feb. 3-5. The show features displays, sales, and trades of antique and modern firearms, knives, coins, decoys and gooks. All proceeds benefit conservation and education activities of the Harford County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 5. The Bel Air Armory is at 37 N. Main St. Admission is adults $10, students under 14 free.

Mr. Marmalade – HCC Actors Guild: A Student Production, Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 10-12

HCC Actors Guild presents Mr. Marmalade 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and 3 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Black Box Theatre at Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall. The play has adult themes and is not recommended for children. Lucy is a four-year-old girl with a very active imagination. Unfortunately, her imaginary friend Mr. Marmalade doesn’t have much time for her. Mr. Marmalade is a savage black comedy about what it takes to grow up in these difficult times. “Haidle [has] an Albee-like bent for creating character capable of both kindness and cruelty . . . a poignant story [that] runs the gamut from hilarious to heartbreaking . . . ” — Orange County Register LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Saturday, Feb. 4

Harford Bird Club trip to Bradenbaugh Flats, Feb. 4

The Harford Bird Club is hosting a trip to the Bradenbaugh Flats agricultural area to find wintering field birds and waterfowl. Meets at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at Jarrettsville Elementary School, 3818 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. For details, call 410-692-5905.

You Can Afford College event at Harford Community College, Feb. 4

Financial Aid specialists will walk participants, step-by-step, through the process of completing the FAFSA at a You Can Afford College event at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall. Bring the following items for both students and their parents: FAFSA Worksheet (available at www.fafsa.gov); FSA ID Number (available at www.fafsa.gov); Social Security Numbers; 2015 Federal Income Tax Returns; 2015 W-2 Statements; and 2015 Untaxed Income Reports. Please note that Harford Community College provides this service for all students and parents. You do not need to be a Harford Community College student to attend. Info: 443-412-2257

Sunday, Feb. 5

Bingo at American Legion Post 128, Feb. 5

Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at American Legion Post 128, 44 N. Parke St. in Aberdeen. For details 410-272-9822.

Coming next . . .

Mr. Marmalade – HCC Actors Guild: A Student Production, Feb. 10-12

The Rainbow Fish at the Amoss Center, Feb. 10

The Rainbow Fish is a delightfully touching musical about the value of sharing true friendship with others to be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. With her lovely coloring and shimmering scales, the Rainbow Fish is used to being the most beautiful creature in the ocean. When other fish ask her for some silver scales, she must decide whether to sacrifice the one thing that makes her so unique. This production is part of the BGE Family Series. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211. *Parents of young people with a sensory need can be reluctant to attend live theater. Dedicated to inclusion, HCC invites families with a child with a sensory need or other social, cognitive and physical challenges to participate in our first Sensory Friendly Performance. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

VoicePlay at Amoss Center, Feb. 11

Accapella sensations from Season 4 of NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” VoicePlay perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. VoicePlay brings its own incredible brand of entertainment across the country and around the world. What began quite literally as a street corner barbershop act has now evolved into an internationally acclaimed touring sensation. VoicePlay is unlike any theatrical experience available today, recreating the orchestrated sound of an entire musical production with nothing but the human voice. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 182 Valentine Dance, Feb. 11

The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 182 in Whiteford is hosting a Valentine Dance 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 11 (doors open at 6 p.m.). Music provided by “Alumni–Sounds of Time.” In addition to an evening of dancing, beer, soda, chips and pretzels will be provided. No BYOB. The dance will benefit the Legion’s Veteran Affairs and Children and Youth. The dance will be held at the post at 2217 Whiteford Road. Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase tickets, send check or money order made payable to “American Legion Auxiliary,” 2217 Whiteford Road, Whiteford, MD 21160. Send ticket requests to the attention of Mike McFadden and include ticket purchasers’ mailing address. Tickets can also be ordered by calling 410-452-5665 or 410-452-8427.

Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 19

The Harford Mutual Insurance Companies will present the Winter Wine Expo hosted by Harford Community College Alumni and Friends and Wine World Beer and Spirits on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3 to 6 PM. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world, and savor delicious food from the area’s local restaurants. Join us for a fabulous afternoon of family, friends, food, and wine. All proceeds from this premier event benefit the programs and scholarships of the HCC Alumni & Friends Association. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits, 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email czoll@harford.edu, or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo. ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast, March 3 The ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast is coming up March 3 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Group Publisher for BridgeTower Media Suzanne Fischer-Huettner is the featured speaker. For details: http://ow.ly/tj9a308nVqm Sweets on the Streets, March 4 Sweets on the Streets, a day full of pop-up shops featuring local confectioners, comes to downtown Bel Air March 4. The event, organized by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, replaces its annual Bel Air Chocolate Festival, according to the alliance’s Facebook page. The Sweets on the Streets event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include works by local artisans. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1877527719132393/. Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour, March 5 The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting the second Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme on March 5th in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. The ticket cost is $45 online. Ticket includes a drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win a raffle and more. Must be 21 years or older to participate. No refunds. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, February 1st. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/201226823685640/ Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook Bull & Shrimp Roast, March 11 The Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook is hosting a Bull & Shrimp Roast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 11. The all-you-can-eat menu includes fried and steamed shrimp, pit meats, chicken, Italian sausage, soup, salad, pasta, loaded mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, beer, wine and soda. Cash bar available for mixed drinks. Money and prize wheel, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and a DJ. Price: $45 Per Ticket, $425 for table of 10($400 if purchased before Feb. 12). To purchase tickets, please call 410-838-5464 or email events@deercreekoverlook.com.All proceeds directly benefit the non-profit camp. The camp is at 6 Cherry Hill Road, Street. New Covenant Christian School open house March 20 New Covenant Christian School is hosting an open house on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at ist Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org.

Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online athttp://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

