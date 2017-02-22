Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 23-26)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford County Public Library’s 4th Annual Genealogy Conference at the Bel Air Armory on Saturday, an oyster restoration presentation by Keith Johnson, Marine Ecologist, Stevenson University at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and a Family Camping 101 class at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Sunday.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The Harford Artists Association’s Starving Artists Sale continues through Feb. 26

The Harford Artists Association is hosting its Starving Artists Sale where all hanging art is $99 or less. The sale continues through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gallery is at 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://artinharford.org/

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, Feb. 24

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 24

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, Feb. 24

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 24

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 24 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Harford County Public Library to host 4th Annual Genealogy Conference, Feb. 25

Interested in learning more about how to discover your family history? Harford County Public Library is offering its 4th Annual Genealogy Conference on Saturday, February 25, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street in Bel Air. For details, visit http://ow.ly/W5lh308XHFE

Bird Detectives – Chapter 2 at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 25

At the Bird Detectives – Chapter 2 event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center 10:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25, unravel the clues left on the trail or in the trees as you sleuth your way through identifying the owner. Build your birding skills by using the evidence left behind. Beginners welcome! This program is for ages 7 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1764/.

Critter Dinner Time at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 25

At the Critter Dinner Time event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, watch our turtles, fish and snakes eat while learning more about these fascinating creatures. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1715/.

Earth in a Glass Bowl at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 25

At the Earth in a Glass Bowl event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25, learn how is a terrarium like planet Earth? Let science and creativity collide as you learn about our amazing planet and create a mini Earth terrarium for your office or home. All materials provided. This program is for ages 12 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $18/project. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1765/.

Leight Speaker Series – Nature and Nosh, Feb. 25

The Leight Speaker Series at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center presents Nature and Nosh 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25. This event provides an opportunity for people to interact with local scientists and science educators while learning about relevant research or to gain practical knowledge. Donations welcome. The lecture will be followed by a social time with refreshments, when participants can continue discussions with the speaker. The topic will be Community-Based Oyster Restoration: Advancing the Science, Efficiency, and Public Awareness for the Future of Oysters in the Chesapeake Bay by Keith Johnson, Marine Ecologist, Stevenson University. We are examining the oyster restoration work being done in the upper Chesapeake Bay to see what is working and what is being learned from the research. Oyster gardens, reef balls, shell recovery and deposition will be our focus. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1742/.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Family Camping 101 at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 26

At the Family Camping 101 event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26 learn what to do if you’re interested in camping with your family but don’t know where to start? Bring the kids and help the naturalist pitch a tent, build a fire, and make a yummy meal for all to enjoy! You will leave with the skills to make your first family camping experience a great one! This program is for all ages, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $6. For details, http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1766/.

Coming next . . .

ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast, March 3 The ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast is coming up March 3 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Group Publisher for BridgeTower Media Suzanne Fischer-Huettner is the featured speaker. For details: http://ow.ly/tj9a308nVqm Sweets on the Streets, March 4 Sweets on the Streets, a day full of pop-up shops featuring local confectioners, comes to downtown Bel Air March 4. The event, organized by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, replaces its annual Bel Air Chocolate Festival, according to the alliance’s Facebook page. The Sweets on the Streets event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include works by local artisans. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1877527719132393/. Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour, March 5 The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting the second Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme on March 5th in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. The ticket cost is $45 online. Ticket includes a drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win a raffle and more. Must be 21 years or older to participate. No refunds. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, February 1st. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/201226823685640/ Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook Bull & Shrimp Roast, March 11 The Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook is hosting a Bull & Shrimp Roast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 11. The all-you-can-eat menu includes fried and steamed shrimp, pit meats, chicken, Italian sausage, soup, salad, pasta, loaded mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, beer, wine and soda. Cash bar available for mixed drinks. Money and prize wheel, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and a DJ. Price: $45 Per Ticket, $425 for table of 10($400 if purchased before Feb. 12). To purchase tickets, please call 410-838-5464 or emailevents@deercreekoverlook.com.All proceeds directly benefit the non-profit camp. The camp is at 6 Cherry Hill Road, Street. Good Cause annual banquet, March 17 The Havre de Grace community organization Good Cause is hosting its annual banquet on March 17. Here are the details: The Not A Number Campaign will be kicked off at our up coming Annual Banquet this March 17th at the famous Edgewood’s Richlin Ballroom from 7 to 11 pm. You can purchase your ticket here for $55 each with $24 of each ticket being tax deductible. You can reserve a table of ten by messaging Mary Pena at mpena@restorechurch.net and purchasing here. We are also gathering individual and business sponsors for this year’s banquet. Check out last year’s sponsors here. If you want to be part of the Be The Change Corporate Sponsorship Team, you can give here and/or email me for more information. New Covenant Christian School open house March 20 New Covenant Christian School is hosting an open house on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at ist Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org. Bel Air Drama Company presents Les Miserables School Edition, April 6, 7 and 8 The Bel Air Drama Company proudly presents Les Miserables School Edition on April 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are now available for all performances here: www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Come join us for this timeless musical masterpiece! Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

