The Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk comes to Harford Community College April 30. Here are the details:

Bel Air, Md., March 29, 2017 — The Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

The race honors the memory of Adam Thompson, a first-year Harford Community College student who was killed in an automobile accident in 2011. Proceeds from the race will benefit scholarships supporting students attending Harford Community College.

On-site race registration takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gym beginning at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m. Participants may run as individuals or organize themselves as part of a team.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three men and women finishers as well as to the first to cross the finish line in various age categories. T-shirts will be given to the first 400 registrants, and all participants will receive refreshments after the race.

The Chesapeake Bayhawks’ cheerleaders and Screech, Harford Community College’s mascot, will be on hand to cheer on the participants.

Also at the race will be a children’s area with games such as corn hole, hula hoops and ping pong.

The cost is $25 per person for advance registration (by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27) or $35 on the day of the race. Online registration is available in advance at www.harford.edu/adam. For more information, call 443-412-2428.

Advance packet pick-up will be available Friday, April 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace and on Saturday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

The goals for this year’s race are to register more than 400 participants and to raise $35,000 for scholarships. More than $120,000 has been raised for scholarships over the first five years of the race.

“This race is so important to me because it raises funds for nursing and other scholarships in memory of my son, Adam. He loved his time as a student at Harford Community College,” said Dr. Pat Thompson, Adam’s mother who is an adjunct faculty member at Harford Community College and regional director of education and training for behavioral health for University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital and Union Hospital of Cecil. “Being able to help students complete their education with scholarships in Adam’s name is so gratifying. We have raised more than $120,000 in scholarships since the race’s founding in 2012, and we hope to go over the $150,000 mark this year.”

Proceeds benefit The Adam Thompson Memorial Nursing Scholarship at Harford Community College Foundation and The Adam Thompson Memorial Education Scholarship at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

The race is hosted by The Thompson Family, Harford Community College Foundation and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.

Brooke Tur-Pirotte, a recent nursing graduate at Harford Community College and former student of Dr. Thompson, said, “As nursing graduates, much will be required of us. Pat instilled in us the responsibility of knowing that every day we will touch a life, or a life will touch us. The memory of her son, Adam, will live on through the nurses who have and will be recipients of his scholarship fund along with their patients.”

For those unable to walk or run but who would like to participate, donations may be made to sponsor a participant running or walking in the race, or an outright donation may be made by visiting www.harford.edu/adam.

The race’s Gold Sponsor is Recovery Centers of America. The Mile Marker Sponsor is Carefirst BlueCross Blue Shield. The Silver Sponsors are Dr. William P. Cook, UC Orthopedic Specialty Group & Joint Center; County Executive Barry Glassman; NVS Merle Norman; The Thompson Family and University of Maryland Emergency Medicine Physicians, LLC. Bronze Sponsors are Artisan Group Custom Home Builders; Freedom Federal Credit Union and Maryland Recovery. Friends Sponsors are APG Federal Credit Union; Auston Contracting; Contemporary Business Interiors, LLC; Dr. Audrey A. Forka; Floyd & Judith Grimm; HCC Student Nurses’ Association; Heron’s Creek Assisted Living; Bill & Cheney Hibschman; Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz; Innovative Insurance Solutions, Inc.; Olivia’s Consignment Shop and Pat’s Pizzeria.

A raffle will also be held. First prize is a Weber Spirit Gill (valued at $499), and second prize is a $100 gift card to 510 Johnnys. Tickets cost $2 each or three for $5. To purchase tickets, call 443-412-2563. The winner need not be present to win.

For more information about the race, visit harford.edu/adam or call 443-412-2428.