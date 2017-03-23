City of Havre de Grace to re-dedicate The Tydings Park War Memorial April 6

The City of Havre de Grace plans to re-dedicate The Tydings Park War Memorial on April 6. Here are the details:

City of Havre de Grace to Re-dedicate The Tydings Park War Memorial on April 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

The City of Havre de Grace will re-dedicate The Tydings Park War Memorial on April 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The ceremony will commemorate the completion of the recent updates and improvements made to the monument. The event will also honor the centennial of the United States’ entrance into World War One. At the beginning of this year, the City completed upgrades to The Tydings Park War Memorial which include a constructed stone wall, stone walkway, stone wing walls, up lighting, and a large star placed at the center.

“One of the strongest priorities of my administration has been to honor the sacrifices made by our service men and women,” stated Mayor Martin; “Honoring those who serve our country should be a 365 day a year commitment.”

On April 6, 1917, the United States Declared War on Germany, officially entering the war. The Tydings Park War Memorial is the oldest World War One Monument in The State of Maryland.