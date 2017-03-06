Fallston Group’s Director of Marketing Kathy Walsh receives ATHENA Leadership Award

Fallston Group’s Director of Marketing Kathy Walsh received the ATHENA Leadership Award and Boyle Buick GMC’s Director of Marketing and Customer Relations Paige Boyle received the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award at the group’s award breakfast March 3. Here are the details:

Bel Air, Md., March 3, 2017 — Kathy Walsh, director of marketing for Fallston Group, received the ATHENA Leadership Award at the annual ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast held Friday, March 3, at the Richlin Ballroom.

Paige Boyle, director of marketing and customer relations for Boyle Buick GMC, received the newly established ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.

The ATHENA Leadership Awards are organized by the Harford Community College Foundation. Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of BridgeTower Media, was the breakfast’s keynote speaker. Huettner discussed her career path as the first female publisher of The Daily Record and her commitment to mentoring.

The ATHENA Leadership Award was presented to Kathy Walsh, who has been director of marketing for Fallston Group since 2016. The award is given yearly to an exemplary leader who has achieved excellence in business or profession, served the community in a meaningful way and assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential.

Prior to joining Fallston Group, Walsh served as president and founder of JigSaw Marketing Solutions; senior communications specialist for A. Bright Idea; marketing coordinator for CSD Architects; director of marketing for Curiosity Kits and senior product manager for Life-Like Products. She has also been a contributing writer for I95 Business.

Active in the community, Walsh is secretary/treasurer of Friends R Family Foundation; an appointed member of Harford County Mental Health & Addictions Advisory Council; member of the Maryland Center for the Arts’ Dancing for the Arts Gala Committee and a chaperone for the Hickory Fountain Green Rec Council Ski Club. She is a certified QPR (suicide prevention instructor).

In 2015 and 2013, Walsh was named to the Baltimore Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Woman Owned-Business list. In 2011, she received an American Marketing Association Award.

Walsh holds a master’s in marketing from The Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business; a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Loyola University Maryland; and an associate degree in general studies from Stevenson University.

A new award honoring an emerging leader age 40 or under, the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, was presented to Paige Boyle.

Boyle has been director of marketing and customer relations at Boyle Buick GMC since 2010. Prior to joining the dealership, Boyle worked for the Baltimore Ravens for 12 years, first as a sales associate in the ticket office and then as senior sales consultant in corporate sales.

Boyle is very active in the community. Currently, she serves as chair of United Way of Central Maryland Harford County Partnership Board and is on the board of directors of United Way of Central Maryland. In addition, she is chair of the board of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the Chesapeake Professional Women’s Network, Route 40 Business Association and Association of the United States Army.

Boyle holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Towson University.

The first ATHENA Leadership Scholarship was presented at the breakfast to Havre de Grace resident Katie Flynn, a second-year business student at Harford Community College. The scholarship, valued at $1,000, is awarded to an adult returning to college who exemplifies professionalism and commitment to the community, with first preference given to a female student. The recipient must be a Harford County resident, enrolled at least half time (six-plus credits) with a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Each year, the previous ATHENA Leadership Award recipient chooses a community nonprofit to receive a donation. A check for $500 was presented at the breakfast to the Maryland Center for the Arts in honor of last year’s recipient, Carolyn Evans, a partner at Sengstacke and Evans, LLC.

