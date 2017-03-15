Harford Community College to offer Rape Aggression Defense Training class in May

Harford Community College plans to offer a four session Rape Aggression Defense Training class starting May 15. Here are the details:

Harford Community College Offers Rape Aggression Defense Training

Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858

Rape Aggression Defense is a proven method that provides women with realistic self-defense tactics to protect and defend themselves from physical attack. Women take this course to learn important life skills to stay safe in threatening or harmful environments. The program includes lecture, discussion, and physical resistive strategies and is ideal for women of all ages, high school seniors to senior citizens.

RAD is the only self-defense program endorsed by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, National Academy of Defense Education, the National Self-Defense Institute and Redman Training Gear (per RAD website; www.rad-systems.com).

The course is taught by certified RAD Instructor and Assistant Professor of Psychology Elizabeth Mosser. Questions: 443-412-2182