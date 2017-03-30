Harford Day School 8th grader Chloe Meyer’s business venture wins investor funding through Harford County Young Entrepreneurs Academy competition

Harford Day School 8th grader Chloe Meyer’s environmentally conscious business idea won start up funding through a Harford County Young Entrepreneurs Academy competition. Here are the details:

HARFORD DAY SCHOOL STUDENT RECEIVES GRANT

Bel Air, MD, March 30, 2017 — Harford Day student, Chloe Meyer participated in the Harford County Young Entrepreneurs Academy. YEA is a “6-month program that guides students in grades 6-12, through the process of starting a real business, including business plan development, pitching to an investor panel, obtaining funding, launching the venture, managing media campaigns, e-commerce and web development, sales events, and trade shows.”

Chloe presented her business idea to the “shark tank- like” investor panel and was awarded $750 to jump start her business. Chloe’s company is called “Salvaged Blue,” and she is creating customizable, recycled, reusable, sustainable plastic cups. She intends to donate a percentage of her profits to several non-profit environmental organizations.

