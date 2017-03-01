New Shanghai Circus to Perform at the Amoss Center March 5

The New Shanghai Circus will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air on March 5. Here are the details:

New Shanghai Circus to Perform at the Amoss Center in March

The New Shanghai Circus will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air on March 5 at 3 PM.

The New Shanghai Circus celebrates the wonders of China while showcasing the dramatic interpretation of classic Chinese dance and performance art dating back to the harvest festivals of 2,000 years ago. This innovative and internationally renowned troupe of Chinese acrobats, aerialists, and athletes, perform with show-stopping choreography, dazzling lighting, enchanting scenery, and powerful music to create a dynamic and fantastic performance, sure to amaze.

Tickets for the New Shanghai Circus are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Reasonable accommodations for a documented disability may be requested by calling Disability Support Services, 443-412-2402, in advance of participation. A minimum notice of two weeks may be needed to provide some accommodations.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.

This show is part of the BGE Family Series.