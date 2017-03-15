Tenor Joseph Regan and pianist Joseph Satava to perform at Harford Community College April 9

Tenor Joseph Regan and pianist Joseph Satava are to perform a concert April 9 at Harford Community College. Here are the details:

Harford Community College Presents Concert on April 9

A Sunday afternoon concert featuring Joseph Regan, tenor; and Joseph Satava, piano, will be held in Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1, on April 9 at 3 PM.

Born in Boston, MA, Joseph Regan is a singer and voice teacher based in the Mid-Atlantic region making appearances throughout the east coast. A regular performer at the Strathmore, Meyerhoff, and Kennedy Center Concert Halls, Mr. Regan has been privileged to sing under the batons of Marin Alsop, Christian Eschenbach, Masaaki Suzuki, Emil de Cou, Martin Issep, and many others. A specialist in French Mélodie, Mr. Regan is a deft interpreter of the unique poetic and musical characteristics that define this exquisite art form and is frequently engaged around the region to perform in this capacity. Joseph can be seen on the opera stage where he has performed the roles of Fenton from Verdi’s Falstaff, Tamino from Mozart’s Magic Flute, Jenik from Smetana’s Bartered Bride and many more. Mr. Regan is also an accomplished performer of musical theatre. His credits include Henrik in Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, Nicely-Nicely Johnson from Loesser’s Guys and Dolls, and has performed a number of cabaret and recital programs dedicated to the style. In addition to his work in opera and musical theatre, Mr. Regan is well known for his work in the field of oratorio. He has sung Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Rossini, and is particularly notable for his expertise singing Bach. He has performed the St. John Passion solos on multiple occasions and has performed more than a dozen of Bach’s Cantatas. Mr. Regan is also a highly sought after ensemble singe

r and sings regularly with top choral groups in the region, with whom he has toured much of the Eastern seaboard.

Mr. Regan received his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University and his DMA in Voice Performance at the University of Maryland. Joseph is currently Assistant Professor of Music at Bowie State University.

Prize-winning pianist Joseph Satava, who teaches at Harford Community College and Shepherd University, is a doctoral graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, and holds a Master’s degree from the Juilliard School as well as a Bachelor’s degree from Peabody. His primary teachers have included Julian Martin, Marc Durand, Jerome Lowenthal, Olga Radosavljevich, Ann Schein, and Boris Slutsky.

Dr. Satava has a diverse repertoire with performances spanning the standard repertoire, chamber music, and works just composed. Most recently, he has appeared with the New Prism Ensemble, featuring works by Robert Baker, and on his latest recording Sharp Edges, was featured on the Navona label, in solo and chamber works by composer Keith Kramer, as well as a performance of Bartok’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion at York College.

Dr. Satava has collaborated with orchestras and conductors and performed at festivals across Europe, Canada and the U.S. His performances have included appearances with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, the Jefferson Symphony Orchestra, the Millennium Orchestra, the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, and at the Aspen Summer Music Festival, the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival, Steinway Gallery in Tucson, AZ, the Music Academy of the West, The Kosciuszko Foundation, the French Embassy in Washington D.C., the American Conservatory of Fontainebleau, France, Iglesia San Felix de Candás, The Banff Centre, and the International Piano Festival in Gijon, Spain. Dr. Satava has appeared in Alice Tully Hall as part of the Focus! Festival for Contemporary Music and at Merkin Hall in New York City.

In 2011, he received the Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Classical Music Solo Performance, and was named a finalist in The American Prize for Piano. He has taken prizes in the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition, the Miecyslaw Munz Piano Competition, the Jefferson Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition, the Peggy and Yale Gordon Piano competition, and was named a Promising Young Artist by the National Society of Arts and Letters.

In the spring of 2013, Dr. Satava was Distinguished Artist in Residence at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, and currently holds faculty positions at Harford Community College and Shepherd University. In addition, he acts as accompanist for the Bach in Baltimore concert series. For ten years, he was on the faculty of the Bryn Mawr School, and acted as program coordinator for the Gijón International Piano Festival in Gijón, Spain.

Tickets for the concert are $1-$10 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Reasonable accommodations for a documented disability may be requested by calling Disability Support Services, 443-412-2402, in advance of participation. A minimum notice of two weeks may be needed to provide some accommodations.

Category: Fun things to do, Music