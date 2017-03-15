TheatreworksUSA to perform “Pete the Cat” at the Amoss Center April 7

TheatreworksUSA is to perform Pete the Cat at the Amoss Center April 7. Here are the details:

TheatreworksUSA will perform Pete the Cat on Friday, April 7 at 7 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air.

Pete the Cat never loses his cool. Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine. That is, until the groovy blue cat moves in with the Biddles for the summer. Can cat and boy ever be friends? When Jimmy draws a blank in art class, Pete’s the perfect pal to lead the mission to help Jimmy find his inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on a new adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back again in a VW Bus. The show is based on the Book Series by Kimberly and James Dean.

Tickets for Pete the Cat are $10-$16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Reasonable accommodations for a documented disability may be requested by calling Disability Support Services, 443-412-2402, in advance of participation. A minimum notice of two weeks may be needed to provide some accommodations.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.

This show is part of the BGE Family Series.