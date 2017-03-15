Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 16-19)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a Celtic Traditions tea at Steppingstone Museum in Havre de Grace on Sunday, an all-you-can-eat St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Rock Run United Methodist Church in Havre de Grace on Friday and the 26th annual marsh clean up of the Otter Point Creek Marsh on Saturday.

Thursday, March 16

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, March 17

Good Cause annual banquet, March 17

The Havre de Grace community organization Good Cause is hosting its annual banquet on March 17. The Not A Number Campaign will be kicked off at our up coming Annual Banquet this March 17th at the famous Edgewood's Richlin Ballroom from 7 to 11 pm. Tickets are $55 each with $24 of each ticket being tax deductible.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 17 Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information. Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, March 17 Car cruise-in 5 p.m. March 17 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027. Hays-Heighe House open house, March 17 The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon March 17 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539. St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Rock Run United Methodist Church, March 17 Rock Run United Methodist Church is hosting an all-you-can-eat St. Patrick’s Day Dinner 6 p.m. March 17. Dinner features ham, cabbage and potatoes. Cost is $10 adults and $5 for kids under 12. The church is at 4102 Rock Run Road in Havre de Grace. For details, call 443-668-7971. Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry at Prince of Peace Church, March 17 The Knights of Columbus Council 6188 is sponsoring a Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays during lent. Cost is $ per meal and includes a fish sandwich, french fries, homemade cole slaw, dessert and beverage. Grilled cheese sandwiches and pierogies are also on the menu. Proceeds beenfit teh Prince of Peace Church and other Knights of Columbus programs. Dinner is at 5 p.m. March 17 at the church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. Saturday, March 18 26th annual marsh clean-up, March 18 The Bosely Conservancy is part of the Otter Point Creek Component of the Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Maryland. Join members of the Izaak Walton League and volunteers with Harford County Parks & Recreation and the Chesapeake Bay Reserve to keep our marsh beautiful! Help us clean up the beautiful Otter Point Creek Marsh – part of the Winters Run Watershed Rain or shine. Meet at the end of Perry Ave. in Edgewood at the entrance to the Bosely Conservancy. Scout troops and other groups are welcome. Volunteer hours for your school or organization are documented. Great for community service credit. Wear old shoes/boots and gloves. Registration is required. Clean-up starts at 9 a.m. March 18. Drinks are provided for the event. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1773/ Sunday, March 19 Steppingstone Farm Musuem hosts Celtic Traditions tea, March 19 Steppingstone Farm Musuem in Havre de Grace is to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with tales and songs from the Celtic lands at a Celtic Traditions tea from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 19. Learn about the legends and history that influence the Celtic heritage of our area along with your afternoon tea. Join us at the lovely Steppingstone Farm House for afternoon Tea featuring our visiting bard- Lady Faye de Trees. Tickets must be pre-purchased. Appropriate for adults and children over 8 years who have proper table manners and are able to pay attention for an hour. Tickets are $25. For details, visit http://www.steppingstonemuseum.org/scheduled. Steppingstone Farm Musuem is at 461 Quaker Bottom Road. Coming next . . . New Covenant Christian School open house March 20 New Covenant Christian School, a classical and Christ-centered school, is hosting an open house on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at its Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org. Growing Kids Mart consignment event at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, March 24-26 Shop at Growing Kids Mart all weekend long for great bargains on any and everything kids. Save up to 90% on quality name-brand clothing and toys, like Gymboree, Justice, Little Tykes, Melissa and Doug and so much more. Good for your growing family, good for the community.

Growing Kids Mart consignment event at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, March 24-26. Shop at Growing Kids Mart all weekend long for great bargains on any and everything kids. Save up to 90% on quality name-brand clothing and toys, like Gymboree, Justice, Little Tykes, Melissa and Doug and so much more. Good for your growing family, good for the community. New, Bigger Location! Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville MD 21084. Sale Dates/Times: Friday, March 24, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 pm.; Saturday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 26, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (1/2 Price Day!). Non-profit Flea Market at UUFHC March 25 Saturday, March 25 from 7 AM – 1 PM outdoors at UUFHC at 2515 Churchville Rd., Churchville. $15 for a 10 x 10 spot. Vendors: to reserve your place go to flea@uufhc.net or just show up that day. Lots of fun and reasonably priced items. Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 25 Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road in White Hall, MD will be hosting their annual spring Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner Saturday March 25th from 3 – 7 pm. Come for delicious fresh, hand patted fried oysters and fellowship with family and friends. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lorraine's Pantry. A ministry of the church. Adults $25 For more information 410-692-2311 and 717-382-4319 Come for delicious fresh, hand patted fried oysters and fellowship with family and friends. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lorraine’s Pantry. A ministry of the church. Adults $25 For more information 410-692-2311 and 717-382-4319 “In Their Own Words: American Women in World War I” author Elizabeth Foxwell to speak at Jarrettsville library, March 26 Elizabeth Foxwell, the author of “In Their Own Words: American Women in World War I,” will speak at a “Meet the Author” event on Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G Historian Mary Rasa to speak on women in the military during World War II at Havre de Grace Library on March 30 “The Skirt and Stocking Clad Soldier: Women Join the Military in WWII” is the topic of a discussion with historian Mary Rasa on Thursday, March 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue in Havre de Grace. Rasa will lead a discussion about women in the military and their civilian defense worker counterparts during World War II. Women worked in motor pools, lived in barracks, ate in mess halls, traveled to war zones and died for their country. Artifacts and uniforms from World War II will be on display. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G. Bel Air Drama Company presents Les Miserables School Edition, April 6, 7 and 8 The Bel Air Drama Company proudly presents Les Miserables School Edition on April 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are now available for all performances here: www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Come join us for this timeless musical masterpiece! Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Hosanna School Museum’s 150th anniversary banquet, April 7 Hosanna School Museum in Darlington, the first of three Freedmen’s Bureau schoolhouses in Harford County, celebrates its 150th anniversary with a banquet Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, president of UMBC and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, will give the keynote address. In addition, the banquet will feature a sit-down dinner, live musical entertainment and a book signing of “Holding Fast to Dreams: Empowering Youth From the Civil Rights Crusade to STEM Achievement” by Dr. Hrabowski. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the celebration takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets to the banquet cost $60 per person and may be ordered by visiting hosannaschoolmuseum.org. For more information, call 410-457-4161. For details, visit http://ow.ly/mFNH309Fvg4 Danyelle Filiaggi Memorial 5K/Family Walk, April 9 Local nonprofit Friends R Family Foundation will once again host the Danyelle Filiaggi Memorial 5K/Family Walk on Sunday, April 9 to make a difference in the fight against suicide and the stigma of mental illness. This year’s event, which is the primary fundraiser for the organization, will take place at 8:00 a.m. April 9, leaving from the Bel Air Athletic Club parking lot and traveling along the Ma & Pa Trail. The event will feature fun pre- and post-race activities for the whole family, including a DJ, access to the Bel Air Athletic Club and a free pancake breakfast for all participants courtesy of presenting sponsor the Greene Turtle of Bel Air. Registration for the 5K is $30 in advance or $35 on race day; and $25 in advance or $30 on race day for the one-mile Family Walk. Kids under the age of 18 can take advantage of the special student rate of $15 in advance and $20 on race day. Tenor Joseph Regan and pianist Joseph Satava to perform at Harford Community College April 9 A Sunday afternoon concert featuring Joseph Regan, tenor; and Joseph Satava, piano, will be held in Harford Community College's Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1, on April 9 at 3 PM. Tickets for the concert are $1-$10 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. For details, visit http://ow.ly/6n1y309W7BJ Humane Society of Harford County hosts Pup Crawl in Havre de Grace, April 22 Join us on Saturday, April 22nd for a Pup Crawl in historic, downtown Havre de Grace! Tickets are $35 per person and include a drink at each pub, a chance to win a door prize, and a participation gift to "pup" crawlers registered by April 8th. If you'd rather have unlimited soft drinks, the Tag-Along ticket price is $10 per person. Check-in for this night of fun for a great cause will begin at 4:30pm at Coakley's Pub. The Pup Crawl officially begins at 5pm and we invite you to visit these other fine establishments during the evening: Backfin Blues: Creole de Graw, the Laurrapin, MacGregor's, Rodger's House Tavern & the Tidewater Grille. We'll reconvene at 9:00pm for a final reception at Coakley's Pub where we'll share our last drink together and announce the door prize winners. Guests must be 21 years of age to participate. Sorry, no pets allowed! SARC's 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes April 29 SARC's 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes will be kicking off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 29th! Dust off your heels and meet SARC at the Black Eyed Suzie's parking lot on Main Street in Bel Air as everyone comes together to take a stand against sexual violence. Angela Yau to give presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale, at the Aberdeen Library on April 30 Living history presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale will be performed by Angela Yau from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G. Rape Aggression Defense Training to be offered at HCC starting May 15 Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858. For details, ow.ly/ByNo309VX1e Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

