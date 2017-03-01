Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 2-5)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Sweets on the Streets event in downtown Bel Air on Saturday and its Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour pub crawl on Sunday and the New Shanghai Circus performance at the Amoss Center on Sunday.

Thursday, March 2

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Lecture & Discussion: “Stress on the Home Front: Life of a Military Family” at Harford Community College, March 2

Lecture & Discussion: “Stress on the Home Front: Life of a Military Family” March 2 (Thursday), 11 AM, Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. Lecture by Regina Roof-Ray, Assistant Professor Psychology at HCC. No admission fee, but seating is limited. Reservations: Hays-Heighe House, 443-412-2539 or haysheighe@harford.edu.

Friday, March 3

ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast, March 3

The ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast is coming up March 3 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Group Publisher for BridgeTower Media Suzanne Fischer-Huettner is the featured speaker. For details: http://ow.ly/tj9a308nVqm

Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “Assassins, The Musical” March 3, 4, 10, 11 at Harford Community College

Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “Assassins, The Musical” March 3, 4, 10, 11 at 7 PM and March 5 at 3 PM, Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. Our nation’s most notorious assassins gather on stage to violently pursue a twisted American Dream in this multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour de force. Assassins combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and would-be presidential assassins. Tickets are $16 to $20. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 3

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, March 3

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. March 3 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 3

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon March 3 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, March 4

Sweets on the Streets, March 4

Sweets on the Streets, a day full of pop-up shops featuring local confectioners, comes to downtown Bel Air March 4. The event, organized by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, replaces its annual Bel Air Chocolate Festival, according to the alliance’s Facebook page. The Sweets on the Streets event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include works by local artisans. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1877527719132393/.

Sunday, March 5

New Shanghai Circus to perform at the Amoss Center, March 5

The New Shanghai Circus will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air on March 5 at 3 PM. The New Shanghai Circus celebrates the wonders of China while showcasing the dramatic interpretation of classic Chinese dance and performance art dating back to the harvest festivals of 2,000 years ago. This innovative and internationally renowned troupe of Chinese acrobats, aerialists, and athletes, perform with show-stopping choreography, dazzling lighting, enchanting scenery, and powerful music to create a dynamic and fantastic performance, sure to amaze. Tickets for the New Shanghai Circus are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Reasonable accommodations for a documented disability may be requested by calling Disability Support Services, 443-412-2402, in advance of participation. A minimum notice of two weeks may be needed to provide some accommodations.

Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour, March 5

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting the second Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme on March 5th in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. The ticket cost is $45 online. Ticket includes a drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win a raffle and more. Must be 21 years or older to participate. No refunds. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, February 1st. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/201226823685640/

Coming next . . .

Living History Presentation: Rosie the Riveter at Harford Community College, March 9 Living History Presentation: Rosie the Riveter March 9 (Thursday), 11 AM, Harford Community College, Student Center, Room 243 Living history of Rosie the Riveter as interpreted by Mary Ann Jung. No admission fee, but seating is limited. Reservations: 443-412-2539 or haysheighe@harford.edu Opening Reception for “Poems From the Mountains” at Harford Community College, March 9 Opening Reception for “Poems From the Mountains” March 9 (Thursday), 5:30-7 PM, Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery Poems From the Mountains, an exhibition of works by Bart O’Reilly, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery from March 3 to April 2. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30-7 PM in the Gallery. An Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College, March 10 An Evening of Jazz March 10 (Friday), 8 PM, Harford Community College, Joppa Hall. Harford Community College will present An Evening of Jazz featuring the Andrea Brachfeld Quartet. Joining jazz flutist Andrea Brachfeld will be pianist Bill O’Connell, bassist Harvie S, and drummer Jason Tiemann. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211. Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook Bull & Shrimp Roast, March 11 The Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook is hosting a Bull & Shrimp Roast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 11. The all-you-can-eat menu includes fried and steamed shrimp, pit meats, chicken, Italian sausage, soup, salad, pasta, loaded mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, beer, wine and soda. Cash bar available for mixed drinks. Money and prize wheel, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and a DJ. Price: $45 Per Ticket, $425 for table of 10($400 if purchased before Feb. 12). To purchase tickets, please call 410-838-5464 or emailevents@deercreekoverlook.com.All proceeds directly benefit the non-profit camp. The camp is at 6 Cherry Hill Road, Street. Good Cause annual banquet, March 17 The Havre de Grace community organization Good Cause is hosting its annual banquet on March 17. Here are the details: The Not A Number Campaign will be kicked off at our up coming Annual Banquet this March 17th at the famous Edgewood’s Richlin Ballroom from 7 to 11 pm. You can purchase your ticket here for $55 each with $24 of each ticket being tax deductible. You can reserve a table of ten by messaging Mary Pena at mpena@restorechurch.net and purchasing here. We are also gathering individual and business sponsors for this year’s banquet. Check out last year’s sponsors here. If you want to be part of the Be The Change Corporate Sponsorship Team, you can give here and/or email me for more information. New Covenant Christian School open house March 20 New Covenant Christian School, a classical and Christ-centered school, is hosting an open house on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at its Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org. Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 25

Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road in White Hall, MD will be hosting their annual

spring Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner Saturday March 25th from 3 – 7 pm. Come for delicious fresh, hand patted fried oysters and fellowship with family and friends. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lorraine’s Pantry. A ministry of the church. Adults $25 For more information 410-692-2311 and 717-382-4319 Bel Air Drama Company presents Les Miserables School Edition, April 6, 7 and 8 The Bel Air Drama Company proudly presents Les Miserables School Edition on April 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are now available for all performances here: www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Come join us for this timeless musical masterpiece! Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

Category: Fun things to do