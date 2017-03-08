Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 9-12)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Phoenix Festival Theater’s performance of “Assassins, The Musical” at Harford Community College Friday and Saturday, a Bull & Shrimp Roast at the Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook on Saturday and Cinderella’s Closet offers free gowns for high school prom goers at the Aberdeen Comfort Inn on Sunday.

Thursday, March 9

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Living History Presentation: Rosie the Riveter at Harford Community College, March 9

Living History Presentation: Rosie the Riveter March 9 (Thursday), 11 AM, Harford Community College, Student Center, Room 243 Living history of Rosie the Riveter as interpreted by Mary Ann Jung. No admission fee, but seating is limited. Reservations: 443-412-2539 or haysheighe@harford.edu

Opening Reception for “Poems From the Mountains” at Harford Community College, March 9

Opening Reception for “Poems From the Mountains” March 9 (Thursday), 5:30-7 PM, Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery Poems From the Mountains, an exhibition of works by Bart O’Reilly, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery from March 3 to April 2. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30-7 PM in the Gallery.

Friday, March 10

Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “Assassins, The Musical” March 10 and 11 at Harford Community College

Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “Assassins, The Musical” March 10, 11 at 7 p.m. at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. Our nation’s most notorious assassins gather on stage to violently pursue a twisted American Dream in this multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour de force. Assassins combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and would-be presidential assassins. Tickets are $16 to $20. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

An Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College, March 10

An Evening of Jazz March 10 (Friday), 8 PM, Harford Community College, Joppa Hall. Harford Community College will present An Evening of Jazz featuring the Andrea Brachfeld Quartet. Joining jazz flutist Andrea Brachfeld will be pianist Bill O’Connell, bassist Harvie S, and drummer Jason Tiemann. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 10

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, March 10

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. March 10 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 10

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon March 10 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, March 11

Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook Bull & Shrimp Roast, March 11

The Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook is hosting a Bull & Shrimp Roast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 11. The all-you-can-eat menu includes fried and steamed shrimp, pit meats, chicken, Italian sausage, soup, salad, pasta, loaded mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, beer, wine and soda. Cash bar available for mixed drinks. Money and prize wheel, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and a DJ. Price: $45 Per Ticket, $425 for table of 10($400 if purchased before Feb. 12). To purchase tickets, please call 410-838-5464 or email events@deercreekoverlook.com.All proceeds directly benefit the non-profit camp. The camp is at 6 Cherry Hill Road, Street.

Sunday, March 12

Cinderella’s Closet comes to the Comfort Inn in Aberdeen, March 12

Cinderella’s Closet offers free gowns for high school prom goers at 9 a.m. at the Comfort Inn, 980 Hospitality Way in Aberdeen. The Aberdeen Lions Club sponsors the event. For details, call 443-876-4472.

Coming next . . .

Good Cause annual banquet, March 17 The Havre de Grace community organization Good Cause is hosting its annual banquet on March 17. Here are the details: The Not A Number Campaign will be kicked off at our up coming Annual Banquet this March 17th at the famous Edgewood’s Richlin Ballroom from 7 to 11 pm. You can purchase your ticket here for $55 each with $24 of each ticket being tax deductible. You can reserve a table of ten by messaging Mary Pena at mpena@restorechurch.net and purchasing here. We are also gathering individual and business sponsors for this year’s banquet. Check out last year’s sponsors here. If you want to be part of the Be The Change Corporate Sponsorship Team, you can give here and/or email me for more information. New Covenant Christian School open house March 20 New Covenant Christian School, a classical and Christ-centered school, is hosting an open house on March 20. The school offers a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade program at its Grammar School Campus at 128 St. Mary’s Church Road in Abingdon. It’s 7th through 12th grade program is offered at its Upper School Campus, 1515 Emmorton Road in Bel Air. The open houses will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For details visit www.newcovenantchristianschool.org. Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 25

Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road in White Hall, MD will be hosting their annual

spring Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner Saturday March 25th from 3 – 7 pm. Come for delicious fresh, hand patted fried oysters and fellowship with family and friends. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lorraine’s Pantry. A ministry of the church. Adults $25 For more information 410-692-2311 and 717-382-4319

“In Their Own Words: American Women in World War I” author Elizabeth Foxwell to speak at Jarrettsville library, March 26

Elizabeth Foxwell, the author of “In Their Own Words: American Women in World War I,” will speak at a “Meet the Author” event on Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G

Historian Mary Rasa to speak on women in the military during World War II at Havre de Grace Library on March 30 “The Skirt and Stocking Clad Soldier: Women Join the Military in WWII” is the topic of a discussion with historian Mary Rasa on Thursday, March 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue in Havre de Grace. Rasa will lead a discussion about women in the military and their civilian defense worker counterparts during World War II. Women worked in motor pools, lived in barracks, ate in mess halls, traveled to war zones and died for their country. Artifacts and uniforms from World War II will be on display. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G.

Bel Air Drama Company presents Les Miserables School Edition, April 6, 7 and 8 The Bel Air Drama Company proudly presents Les Miserables School Edition on April 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are now available for all performances here: www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Come join us for this timeless musical masterpiece! Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7 The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p Hosanna School Museum’s 150th anniversary banquet, April 7 Hosanna School Museum in Darlington, the first of three Freedmen’s Bureau schoolhouses in Harford County, celebrates its 150th anniversary with a banquet Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, president of UMBC and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, will give the keynote address. In addition, the banquet will feature a sit-down dinner, live musical entertainment and a book signing of “Holding Fast to Dreams: Empowering Youth From the Civil Rights Crusade to STEM Achievement” by Dr. Hrabowski. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the celebration takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets to the banquet cost $60 per person and may be ordered by visiting hosannaschoolmuseum.org. For more information, call 410-457-4161. For details, visit http://ow.ly/mFNH309Fvg4 Angela Yau to give presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale, at the Aberdeen Library on April 30 Living history presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale will be performed by Angela Yau from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G. Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

