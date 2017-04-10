Attorney Rajiv Goel and dermatologist Dennis Kurgansky elected to UM Upper Chesapeake Health board of directors

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has elected attorney Rajiv Goel, Esq. and dermatologist Dennis Kurgansky, M.D. to its board of directors. Here are the details:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Elects Two New Board Members

Rajiv Goel, Esq., and Dennis Kurgansky, M.D., have been elected to the board of directors of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH). In addition, they will serve on the UM UCH Hospitals’ boards and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation board.

Goel, who resides in Bel Air and was raised in Havre de Grace, is an attorney and equity partner at the law offices of Offit Kurman, P.A. His practice is focused on representing clients with their estate planning and tax needs. He holds a J.D. degree (with health law certificate) from the University of Maryland and is a graduate of John Carroll High School. Active in the Harford County community, he has served on the operating boards of a number of nonprofit organizations, including a one-year gubernatorial appointment to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

Kurgansky, a resident of Kingsville, is a board certified dermatologist with a private practice in Bel Air. He is also a clinical assistant professor in dermatology at University of Maryland School of Medicine. He has been a member of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health medical staff since 1991. Kurgansky received his doctor of medicine degree from and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Active in the community, he has been a member of the Finance and Budget Committee, Medical Alumni Association of the University of Maryland Medical School since 2003 and is chairman of the “We are St. Paul’s” capital campaign for St. Paul’s School. Kurgansky served as president of the St. Paul’s School board of trustees from 2012-16.

“The addition of Raj Goel and Dennis Kurgansky to our board will assist us as we strive to make Harford County the healthiest community in our state,” said Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “Their expertise in their fields and leadership within our community make Raj and Dennis strong additions to our board of directors, and we are pleased they have joined us.”