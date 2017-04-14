Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” at Bel Air High School June 10

Ballet Chesapeake is to present “Coppélia” at Bel Air High School on June 10. Here are the details:

Performance to include arrangement from eminent choreographer, Antony Tudor

Bel Air, Md. (April 4, 2017) –Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

“Coppélia” is a classic comic ballet that originally premiered in 1870. The story is about a toymaker, Dr. Franz Coppelius, who creates a doll so lifelike that everyone in the town thinks it is real. The young couple, Franz and his fiancée Swanilda, lead the audience through a story of humor, drama, hijinks and magic set against a backdrop of colorful sets that will appeal to audience members of all ages.

In addition to “Coppelia,” Ballet Chesapeake’s spring performance features contemporary pieces, including a ballet choreographed by Antony Tudor, who at the time of his death in 1987 was choreographer emeritus of the American Ballet Theater.

“This year, we are very honored to be performing a ballet, ‘Little Improvisations,’ which was created by eminent choreographer, Antony Tudor and staged by arrangement with the Antony Tudor Trust by former American Ballet Theater dancers, Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner,” says Barclay Gibbs, artistic director for Ballet Chesapeake.

Several additional contemporary pieces choreographed by faculty members will be performed by Ballet Chesapeake, as well as features from each class at Dance Conservatory of Maryland (DCM). More than 150 students enrolled in DCM classes will be performing.

There will be a brief meet and greet with the dancers in costume following each performance.

Purchase tickets by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance, and $30.00 at the door.

Ballet Chesapeake is supported in part by state arts funding through a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, the Harford County Government Office of Economic Development and the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and constantly seeks financial backing for the valuable art of ballet through memberships, grants and personal and corporate donations.