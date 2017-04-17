Bull roast to help send Hickory Elementary School’s winning Destination Imagination team to the Global Competition is coming up May 6 at the Richlin Ballroom

A bull roast to benefit the Hickory Elementary School STEM program is 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 6 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Rd. in Edgewood. Tickets are $40 each or $400 for a table. The event includes raffles and silent auctions along with pit beef, pit turkey, baked ziti parmesan and beef hot dogs with sauerkraut. Draft beer, wine, sodas and juices are included and a cash bar is available for mixed drinks. For tickets or to make a donation, contact Dawn at 443-655-0097 or dawns62@yahoo.com. The money raised will help pay for Hickory’s winning Destination Imagination Team to make the trip to compete in the Global Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee in May.

Category: Fundraisers