Harford County Bar Foundation’s 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party comes to 510 Johnnys May 6

The Harford County Bar Foundation’s 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party is coming up May 6 at 510 Johnnys in Bel Air. Here are the details:

Harford County Bar Foundation Holds

Annual Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser

Event raises funds for foundation that assists underserved individuals

with legal representation in Harford County

Bel Air, Md. – April 3, 2017 – Harford County Bar Foundation will hold its 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 510 Johnnys, 510 Marketplace Drive in Bel Air.

The afternoon features live music provided by a bluegrass band, heavy hors d’oeuvres, mint juleps, top-shelf open bar, games of chance, silent auction, a raffle and live coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

Guests are encouraged to wear Kentucky Derby attire such as seersucker suits, sundresses and hats. A contest will be held for the best-dressed woman and best-dressed man.

Tickets cost $90 per person and may be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/2lkgwtR. Tickets may also be ordered by calling the Harford County Bar Foundation at 410- 836-0123 or sending a check (made payable to the Harford County Bar Foundation) to 17 West Courtland Street, Suite 130, Bel Air, Md., 21014. Tickets should be purchased by Friday, April 28.

A preview party, with appetizer and cocktail specials, will be held Thursday, April 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at One Eleven Main, 111 South Main Street in Bel Air. Tickets for the Kentucky Derby party will be on sale at the preview party.

In addition, Stella & Dot Accessories will be on hand with its spring and summer collections. Twenty percent of all sales that evening will be donated to the Harford County Bar Foundation.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party, with opportunities ranging from $250 to $1,500, are asked to contact the Harford County Bar Foundation by Monday, April 10.

Proceeds from the Kentucky Derby party benefit the Harford County Bar Foundation, which provides legal services and educational programs to support the underserved and those who lack the means to access help.

Preakness Sponsors of the 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party are Brown, Brown & Young, P.A., The Law Offices of Anthony J. DiPaula, P.A., Gordon, Wolf & Carney, Chtd., and Hyman & Marindin. Kentucky Derby Sponsors are Bright Oaks Pediatrics Center, Harford County Chiropractic, Kanaras & Rogers, MediaWise, Inc., Stark & Keenan and SunTrust Bank. Paddock Sponsors are Harford County Public Library and M&T Bank.

“Harford County Bar Foundation supports individuals and families desperately in need of guidance through clinics, workshops and direct representation. Our goal this year is to increase the number of community outreach programs we hold,” explained Jennifer L. Vido, executive director.”We collaborate with nonprofits in the community on a variety of issues including abuse, custody, homelessness, bankruptcy, employment, individual rights and end-of-life decisions. The funds raised by the Kentucky Derby party truly helps us to serve those in great need.”

For more information, visit www.harfordcountybarfoundation.org.