Natalie Brosh named Miss Bel Air 2017 by Bel Air Independence Day Committee

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee has named Natalie Brosh Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2017. Here are the details:

NATALIE BROSH CHOSEN AS MISS BEL AIR 2017



Bel Air Resident is Seventh Title Holder; Will Compete at Miss Maryland Pageant

Bel Air, Md. (April 4, 2017) — The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit all-volunteer group that produces the parade, fireworks and all other events in the Town of Bel Air each July 4th, is proud to announce that Natalie Brosh has been chosen as Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2017.

“We were captivated by Miss Brosh’s compelling resumé of accomplishments, public service, commitment to her community and hope for the future,” said Mike Blum, Parade Chairman and Chairman of the Miss Bel Air Selection Committee. “But most of all we were impressed by her courage, her personality, her upbeat attitude and her enthusiasm for being a representative of our Committee and our event.”

Don Stewart, President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, agreed. “Despite facing significant challenges, Miss Brosh has accomplished more in her life so far than many people can do over a much longer time span. We feel honored to have her as our Official Hostess for all our events, celebrating our community and our nation.”

“I would like to thank the Selection Committee for conferring on me this amazing honor,” Brosh said. “I’m very excited to represent my town of Bel Air and to further the goals and aims of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee!”

As title holder Brosh will be familiarly known as “Miss Bel Air.” She will serve as hostess of and participate in one of the region’s largest Fourth of July celebrations, taking place from dawn to night on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, and will also help promote the event in the weeks leading up to the event. Festivities in Bel Air on Independence Day include a flag-raising at 6:45 a.m. in front of Bel Air High School, the traditional Pancake Breakfast, and various family-friendly functions during the day, including the traditional competitive events, Uncle Sam Says, and the Watermelon Eating Contest! Finally, Miss Bel Air 2017 will lead the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 p.m., and will give the signal to launch the fireworks later that same night.

Representing the Town of Bel Air and the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Miss Bel Air will compete for the title of Miss Maryland in late June 2017, a part of the Miss America Pageant process.

The seventh holder of the title, Brosh is a resident of Bel Air and a Diploma Recipient of the International Baccalaureate Programme offered at Edgewood High School. She is currently a Music Therapy Major and French Language Minor at Immaculata University in Malvern, Pa.

At Immaculata, she is President-Elect of the University Chorale, a member of the Selective Madrigals Ensemble, a member of the Spectrum Diversity Organization, a member of the University Honor Society, a President’s Scholar, Dean’s Scholar, Music Scholarship winner, and a volunteer performer at many university and community events.

She is also Organist, Choir Director and Minister of Music at the Zion United Church of Christ in Perry Hall.

At Edgewood High School, she was National Honor Society President, Captain of the Edgewood High School Varsity Swimming Team, a member of the Edgewood High School Speech and Debate Team and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

While still in high school, she was elected Student Representative for the Harford County Commission on Disabilities. Currently, she works with adults and students through a weekly Music Therapy practicum at the Royer Greaves School for the Blind in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Her other honors include winning first place in the Harford County PTA Reflections Musical Composition Contest and Film Contest; winning the Maryland Commission of Women “Women of Tomorrow” contest; a Town of Bel Air Citizenship Citation; taking first place for three years in her Middle School Science Fair; and winning the Maryland Young Authors Writing Contest for Short Story and Poetry multiple times.