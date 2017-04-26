Nearly 300 volunteers turn out on a rainy Earth Day to participate in the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 17th Annual River Sweep

The 17th Annual River Sweep drew nearly 300 volunteers to help clean up the shoreline and roadsides April 22 in honor of Earth Day. Here are the details:

Despite Rain, Nearly 300 Volunteers

Participate in River Sweep

Television, bicycles, tires, trash can, barrels among items found during annual clean-up

Darlington, Md., April 25, 2017 – On a rainy April 22 morning, nearly 300 volunteers removed trash and debris from area waterways and roads as part of the 17th Annual River Sweep .

Organized by Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, River Sweep is a yearly volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day and takes place in Conowingo, Havre de Grace, Perryville, Port Deposit and on Garrett Island.

Among the trash and debris collected were a television, bicycles, tires, trash can, large piece of Styrofoam, plastic buckets, barrels, trash drum and more.

Sponsors of the 2017 River Sweep include Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Exelon Generation and Central Maryland Chapter of Delta Waterfowl.

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit organization based in Darlington whose mission is to stimulate local economic activity by developing a linkage between natural, historic and cultural resources. This linkage is a series of land and water recreational trails that weave the past into the future while promoting an understanding and appreciation for the character of the region. The trail system also has been designated a priority segment of both the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail and the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.upperbaytrails.com.