Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 13-16)

Thursday, April 13

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30 at the gallery at Armory Marketplace, 37 North Main Street. The exhibit is available for viewing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. For details, visit http://www.artinharford.org/.

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, April 14

Harford County’s 14th annual Arbor Day Celebration, April 14

Harford County’s 14th annual Arbor Day Celebration is to be held April 14 at the Fox Meadow Complex, 3653 Fallston Road in Jarrettsville. Volunteers are invited to help plant native tree species. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for the event to begin at 10 a.m. Bring a hammer and shovel. The celebration is to include the presentation of the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA Award to Harford County government. For more information about the event or to volunteer, call Jennifer Wilson, Department of Planning and Zoning, 410-638-3101, Ext. 1365.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 14

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, April 14

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. April 14 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 14

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon April 14 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry at Prince of Peace Church, April 14

The Knights of Columbus Council 6188 is sponsoring a Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays during lent. Cost is $7 per meal and includes a fish sandwich, french fries, homemade cole slaw, dessert and beverage. Grilled cheese sandwiches and pierogies are also on the menu. Proceeds benefit the Prince of Peace Church and other Knights of Columbus programs. Dinner is at 5 p.m. April 14 at the church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood.

Saturday, April 15

Easter egg hunt at Rockfiled Manor, April 15

Easter egg hunt at Rockfiled Manor, 501 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air, starts at 11 a.m. April 15. Cost is $5 per family. Bring your own basket for the hunt behind the manor house.

Havre de Grace’s annual Easter egg hunt in Tydings Park, April 15

Havre de Grace’s annual Easter egg hunt in Tydings Park will be held at noon. Bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Oak Grove Baptist Church Easter Block Party, April 15

Oak Grove Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Block Party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 15. This event will include a 26′ rock wall, extreme trampolines, inflatables, gigantic egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs (3 pm), snacks, and more! Something for all ages provided! Want to skip the registration line? Pre-register online at www.oakgrovebaptist.com/blockparty. Be sure to print your tickets and each person should have a ticket. Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air.

Flea Market at UUFHC, April 15

Flea Market Saturday, April 15 from 7 AM – 1 PM outdoors at UUFHC at 2515 Churchville Rd., Churchville. $15 for a 10 x 10 spot. Vendors: to reserve your place go to flea@uufhc.net or just show up that day. Lots of fun and reasonably priced items. Come check us out!

Black Youth in Action 2017 Debutante Orientation, April 15

2017 Debutante Orientation 4/15/17 11 a.m. sponsored by Black Youth in Action

Aberdeen Senior Center Conference Room 7 Franklin St. Aberdeen MD 21001

Interested in becoming a Debutante? We invite you to come out and learn more information about Black Youth in Action’s Debutante Experience. Debutante candidates and parents are welcome! Event for all debutante candidates and their parents. All questions can be answered at this event. Applications will be available.

Annual River Sweep clean-up April 22

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 17th annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 22. Over the past 16 years, River Sweep volunteers have removed more than 95 tons of trash from area roads and waterways. Online volunteer pre-registration takes place through Tuesday, April 18, atwww.upperbaytrails.com or by emailing info@upperbaytrails.com. Volunteers may also register at one of the sites the day of River Sweep. On April 22, volunteers are asked to check in at 8:30 a.m., with the clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. For locations and details, visit http://ow.ly/Scgu30a5zEv.

“Romancing the Chrome” car show comes to Jarrett’s Field, April 22

“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, http://ow.ly/eB3h30abssZ.

Humane Society of Harford County hosts Pup Crawl in Havre de Grace, April 22

Join us on Saturday, April 22nd for a Pup Crawl in historic, downtown Havre de Grace! Tickets* are $35 per person and include a drink at each pub, a chance to win a door prize, and a participation gift to “pup” crawlers registered by April 8th. If you’d rather have unlimited soft drinks, the Tag-Along ticket price is $10 per person. Purchase ticketshere. Check-in for this night of fun for a great cause will begin at 4:30pm at Coakley’s Pub. The Pup Crawl officially begins at 5pm and we invite you to visit these other fine establishments during the evening: Backfin Blues: Creole de Graw, the Laurrapin, MacGregor’s, Rodger’s House Tavern & the Tidewater Grille. We’ll reconvene at 9:00pm for a final reception at Coakley’s Pub where we’ll share our last drink together and announce the door prize winners. Guests must be 21 years of age to participate. Sorry, no pets allowed! *Paper tickets will not be issued, please sign in at the door.

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 23 Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. April 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us atSpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com John Wilkes Booth talk at Tudor Hall, April 23 Learn about Bel Air’s Connection to the Lincoln Assassination. Jim Garrett, Lincoln assassination author and speaker, will be presenting about John Wilkes Booth at the Booth family home of Tudor Hall. Talk starts at 2 p.m. April 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go tohttp://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com. Harford County March for Babies, April 23 Harford County March for Babies is Sunday, April 23 starting in the Black Eyed Suzie’s Parking Lot, Bel Air MD. Registration for the 2.5 mile walk begins at 8:00 AM and children’s fun events to follow prior to the start of the Walk at 9:00 AM. Sign up at marchforbabies.org. Need service learning hours or want to volunteer? Reach out to Gabi Green at ggreen@marchofdimes.org or call 410-752- 8179. Harford Artists Association and Gallery presents “Wyeth on Wyeth” April 28 The Harford Artists Association and Gallery presents “Wyeth on Wyeth” April 28. The introspective look at the life and artwork of Andrew Wyeth by his granddaughter Victoria is to be held at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. The event starts with the “Wyeth, Wine & Chocolate Open House” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a meet and greet, lecture and Q & A with Victoria Wyeth from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Harford Artists Gallery in Suite 104 behind the Armory building. For details, visit http://artinharford.org/. SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes April 29 SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes will be kicking off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 29th! Dust off your heels and meet SARC at the Black Eyed Suzie’s parking lot on Main Street in Bel Air as everyone comes together to take a stand against sexual violence. Click Here to register. Angela Yau to give presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale, at the Aberdeen Library on April 30 Living history presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale will be performed by Angela Yau from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G. Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk at Harford Community College, April 30 The Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. On-site race registration takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gym beginning at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m. Participants may run as individuals or organize themselves as part of a team. The cost is $25 per person for advance registration (by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27) or $35 on the day of the race. Online registration is available in advance at www.harford.edu/adam. For more information, call 443-412-2428. Rape Aggression Defense Training to be offered at HCC starting May 15 Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858. For details, ow.ly/ByNo309VX1e Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

