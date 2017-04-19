Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 20-23)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the “Romancing the Chrome” car show in Jarrettsville and the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 17th annual River Sweep both on Saturday and the Humane Society of Harford County’s Pup Crawl in Havre de Grace on Sunday.

Thursday, April 20

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30 at the gallery at Armory Marketplace, 37 North Main Street. The exhibit is available for viewing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. For details, visit http://www.artinharford.org/.

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, April 21

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 21

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, April 21

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. April 21 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 21

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, April 22

Annual River Sweep clean-up April 22

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 17th annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 22. Over the past 16 years, River Sweep volunteers have removed more than 95 tons of trash from area roads and waterways. Online volunteer pre-registration takes place through Tuesday, April 18, at www.upperbaytrails.com or by emailing info@upperbaytrails.com. Volunteers may also register at one of the sites the day of River Sweep. On April 22, volunteers are asked to check in at 8:30 a.m., with the clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. For locations and details, visit http://ow.ly/Scgu30a5zEv.

“Romancing the Chrome” car show comes to Jarrett’s Field, April 22

“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, http://ow.ly/eB3h30abssZ.

Rick Dempsey book signing at Barnes & Noble in Bel Air, April 22

Orioles fans will have the opportunity to meet Orioles legend Rick Dempsey at a book signing that he will conduct on Saturday, April 22 at Barnes & Noble in Bel Air. Dempsey will be signing copies of his new book If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Orioles. The book signing is to be held at noon on April 22 at Barnes & Noble, 620 Marketplace Drive in Bel Air. More information on If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Orioles can be found at www.triumphbooks.com/WallsOrioles.

Humane Society of Harford County hosts Pup Crawl in Havre de Grace, April 22

Join us on Saturday, April 22nd for a Pup Crawl in historic, downtown Havre de Grace! Tickets* are $35 per person and include a drink at each pub, a chance to win a door prize, and a participation gift to “pup” crawlers registered by April 8th. If you’d rather have unlimited soft drinks, the Tag-Along ticket price is $10 per person. Purchase tickets here. Check-in for this night of fun for a great cause will begin at 4:30pm at Coakley’s Pub. The Pup Crawl officially begins at 5pm and we invite you to visit these other fine establishments during the evening: Backfin Blues: Creole de Graw, the Laurrapin, MacGregor’s, Rodger’s House Tavern & the Tidewater Grille. We’ll reconvene at 9:00pm for a final reception at Coakley’s Pub where we’ll share our last drink together and announce the door prize winners. Guests must be 21 years of age to participate. Sorry, no pets allowed! *Paper tickets will not be issued, please sign in at the door.

Sunday, April 23

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 23

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. April 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us atSpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

John Wilkes Booth talk at Tudor Hall, April 23

Learn about Bel Air’s Connection to the Lincoln Assassination. Jim Garrett, Lincoln assassination author and speaker, will be presenting about John Wilkes Booth at the Booth family home of Tudor Hall. Talk starts at 2 p.m. April 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com.

Harford County March for Babies, April 23

Harford County March for Babies is Sunday, April 23 starting in the Black Eyed Suzie’s Parking Lot, Bel Air MD. Registration for the 2.5 mile walk begins at 8:00 AM and children’s fun events to follow prior to the start of the Walk at 9:00 AM. Sign up at marchforbabies.org. Need service learning hours or want to volunteer? Reach out to Gabi Green at ggreen@marchofdimes.org or call 410-752- 8179.

Coming next . . .



Harford Artists Association and Gallery presents “Wyeth on Wyeth” April 28

The Harford Artists Association and Gallery presents “Wyeth on Wyeth” April 28. The introspective look at the life and artwork of Andrew Wyeth by his granddaughter Victoria is to be held at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. The event starts with the “Wyeth, Wine & Chocolate Open House” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a meet and greet, lecture and Q & A with Victoria Wyeth from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Harford Artists Gallery in Suite 104 behind the Armory building. For details, visit http://artinharford.org/.

SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes April 29

SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes will be kicking off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 29th! Dust off your heels and meet SARC at the Black Eyed Suzie’s parking lot on Main Street in Bel Air as everyone comes together to take a stand against sexual violence. Click Here to register.

Angela Yau to give presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale, at the Aberdeen Library on April 30

Living history presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale will be performed by Angela Yau from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G.

Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk at Harford Community College, April 30

The Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. On-site race registration takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gym beginning at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m. Participants may run as individuals or organize themselves as part of a team. The cost is $25 per person for advance registration (by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27) or $35 on the day of the race. Online registration is available in advance at www.harford.edu/adam. For more information, call 443-412-2428.

Zumba fundraiser night for Hickory Elementary School’s DI team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, May 2

A Zumba fundraiser night is scheduled May 2 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The event is to raise money to help Hickory Elementary School’s winning Destination Imagination team travel to the Global Finals in Knoxville, Tennessee. Doors open for the Zumba night at 6:15 p.m. and the event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and includes a snack and drink. All ages are welcome as are Girl Scout troops and their families. To reserve a spot, send a ehcck payable to Hickory Elementary School with DI (Destination Imagination) written in the memo. Please make sure your reservation is postmarked no later than 4/28/17. Mail your check to Parents of Yummy Gummy Squirrels, c/o Jen Shaver, 1013 Saddleback Way Bel Air, MD 21014. Your prepaid ticket(s) will be at the door. Also, tickets will be available for purchase at the door, too. Cash or a check will be accepted. Please contact Erin Boyle at littlemidgie@comcast.net or Heather Scurti 443-299-2121 orheatherscurti@gmail.com with any questions.

Bull roast to benefit the Hickory Elementary School’s DI team May 6

A bull roast to benefit the Hickory Elementary School STEM program is 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 6 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Rd. in Edgewood. Tickets are $40 each or $400 for a table. The event includes raffles and silent auctions along with pit beef, pit turkey, baked ziti parmesan and beef hot dogs with sauerkraut. Draft beer, wine, sodas and juices are included and a cash bar is available for mixed drinks. For tickets or to make a donation, contact Dawn at 443-655-0097 or dawns62@yahoo.com. The money raised will help pay for Hickory’s winning Destination Imagination Team to make the trip to compete in the Global Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee in May. http://ow.ly/XF6k30aVJH3

Rape Aggression Defense Training to be offered at HCC starting May 15

Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858. For details, ow.ly/ByNo309VX1e

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” June 10

Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. For details, visit ow.ly/lVb030aRlx8.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

