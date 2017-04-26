Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 27-30)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford Artists Association’s “Wyeth on Wyeth” at the Bel Air Armory Friday night, the rescheduled “Romancing the Chrome” car show at Jarrett’s Field on Saturday and SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes event in downtown Bel Air also on Saturday and the The Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk at Harford Community College on Sunday.

Thursday, April 27

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30 at the gallery at Armory Marketplace, 37 North Main Street. The exhibit is available for viewing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. For details, visit http://www.artinharford.org/.

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, April 28

Harford Artists Association and Gallery presents “Wyeth on Wyeth” April 28

The Harford Artists Association and Gallery presents “Wyeth on Wyeth” April 28. The introspective look at the life and artwork of Andrew Wyeth by his granddaughter Victoria is to be held at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. The event starts with the “Wyeth, Wine & Chocolate Open House” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a meet and greet, lecture and Q & A with Victoria Wyeth from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Harford Artists Gallery in Suite 104 behind the Armory building. For details, visit http://artinharford.org/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 28

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, April 28

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. April 28 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 28

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, April 29

“Romancing the Chrome” car show comes to Jarrett’s Field, April 29

“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, http://ow.ly/eB3h30abssZ.

SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes April 29

SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes will be kicking off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 29th! Dust off your heels and meet SARC at the Black Eyed Suzie’s parking lot on Main Street in Bel Air as everyone comes together to take a stand against sexual violence. Click Here to register.

Sunday, April 30

Angela Yau to give presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale, at the Aberdeen Library on April 30

Living history presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale will be performed by Angela Yau from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G.

Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk at Harford Community College, April 30

The Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. On-site race registration takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gym beginning at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m. Participants may run as individuals or organize themselves as part of a team. The cost is $25 per person for advance registration (by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27) or $35 on the day of the race. Online registration is available in advance at www.harford.edu/adam. For more information, call 443-412-2428.

Coming next . . .

Zumba fundraiser night for Hickory Elementary School’s DI team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, May 2

A Zumba fundraiser night is scheduled May 2 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The event is to raise money to help Hickory Elementary School’s winning Destination Imagination team travel to the Global Finals in Knoxville, Tennessee. Doors open for the Zumba night at 6:15 p.m. and the event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and includes a snack and drink. All ages are welcome as are Girl Scout troops and their families. To reserve a spot, send a ehcck payable to Hickory Elementary School with DI (Destination Imagination) written in the memo. Please make sure your reservation is postmarked no later than 4/28/17. Mail your check to Parents of Yummy Gummy Squirrels, c/o Jen Shaver, 1013 Saddleback Way Bel Air, MD 21014. Your prepaid ticket(s) will be at the door. Also, tickets will be available for purchase at the door, too. Cash or a check will be accepted. Please contact Erin Boyle at littlemidgie@comcast.net or Heather Scurti 443-299-2121 orheatherscurti@gmail.com with any questions.

Bull roast to benefit the Hickory Elementary School’s DI team May 6

A bull roast to benefit the Hickory Elementary School STEM program is 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 6 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Rd. in Edgewood. Tickets are $40 each or $400 for a table. The event includes raffles and silent auctions along with pit beef, pit turkey, baked ziti parmesan and beef hot dogs with sauerkraut. Draft beer, wine, sodas and juices are included and a cash bar is available for mixed drinks. For tickets or to make a donation, contact Dawn at 443-655-0097 or dawns62@yahoo.com. The money raised will help pay for Hickory’s winning Destination Imagination Team to make the trip to compete in the Global Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee in May. http://ow.ly/XF6k30aVJH3

Harford County Bar Foundation’s 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party, May 6

Harford County Bar Foundation will hold its 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 510 Johnnys, 510 Marketplace Drive in Bel Air. The afternoon features live music provided by a bluegrass band, heavy hors d’oeuvres, mint juleps, top-shelf open bar, games of chance, silent auction, a raffle and live coverage of the Kentucky Derby. Guests are encouraged to wear Kentucky Derby attire such as seersucker suits, sundresses and hats. A contest will be held for the best-dressed woman and best-dressed man.Tickets cost $90 per person and may be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/2lkgwtR. Tickets may also be ordered by calling the Harford County Bar Foundation at 410- 836-0123 or sending a check (made payable to the Harford County Bar Foundation) to 17 West Courtland Street, Suite 130, Bel Air, Md., 21014. Tickets should be purchased by Friday, April 28.

Rape Aggression Defense Training to be offered at HCC starting May 15

Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858. For details, ow.ly/ByNo309VX1e

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” June 10

Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. For details, visit ow.ly/lVb030aRlx8.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

