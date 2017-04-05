Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 6-9)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Easter egg hunts, the Bel Air Drama Company’s presentation of Les Miserables School Edition Thursday through Saturday, the Bel Air Kite Festival at Rockfield Park on Saturday and the 85th running of the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point at Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton also on Saturday.

Thursday, April 6

Bel Air Drama Company presents Les Miserables School Edition, April 6, 7 and 8

The Bel Air Drama Company proudly presents Les Miserables School Edition on April 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are now available for all performances here: www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Come join us for this timeless musical masterpiece!

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30

Harford Artists Gallery presents “Wyeth Inspired!” through April 30 at the gallery at Armory Marketplace, 37 North Main Street. The exhibit is available for viewing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. For details, visit http://www.artinharford.org/.

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, April 7

TheatreworksUSA performs Pete the Cat at Amoss Center, April 7

TheatreworksUSA will perform Pete the Cat on Friday, April 7 at 7 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Tickets for Pete the Cat are $10-$16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Reasonable accommodations for a documented disability may be requested by calling Disability Support Services, 443-412-2402, in advance of participation. A minimum notice of two weeks may be needed to provide some accommodations. For details, visit http://www.belairnewsandviews.com/2017/03/theatreworksusa-to-perform-pete-the-cat-at-the-amoss-center-april-7.html

Deadline for Harford County’s anti-heroin youth video competition, April 7

The Harford County government is sponsoring a competition that encourages kids age 11 to 18 to create a 30-second video about the dangers of substance abuse. The winner’s video will be shown in local movie theaters. Submission deadline is April 7, 2017. For details, visit http://ow.ly/EpTt305Zo4p

Hosanna School Museum’s 150th anniversary banquet, April 7

Hosanna School Museum in Darlington, the first of three Freedmen’s Bureau schoolhouses in Harford County, celebrates its 150th anniversary with a banquet Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, president of UMBC and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, will give the keynote address. In addition, the banquet will feature a sit-down dinner, live musical entertainment and a book signing of “Holding Fast to Dreams: Empowering Youth From the Civil Rights Crusade to STEM Achievement” by Dr. Hrabowski. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the celebration takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets to the banquet cost $60 per person and may be ordered by visiting hosannaschoolmuseum.org. For more information, call 410-457-4161. For details, visit http://ow.ly/mFNH309Fvg4

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 7

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, April 7

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. April 7 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 7

The Hays-Heighe House will host a free open house at 10 a.m. to noon April 7 at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry at Prince of Peace Church, April 7

The Knights of Columbus Council 6188 is sponsoring a Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays during lent. Cost is $7 per meal and includes a fish sandwich, french fries, homemade cole slaw, dessert and beverage. Grilled cheese sandwiches and pierogies are also on the menu. Proceeds benefit the Prince of Peace Church and other Knights of Columbus programs. Dinner is at 5 p.m. April 7 at the church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood.

Saturday, April 8

Bel Air Kite Festival, April 8

The Bel Air Kite Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 at Rockfield Park, 501 East Churchville Road. The rain date for the free event is April 9. For details, visit http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/harford/aegis/entertainment/ph-ag-kite-preview-brief-0405-20170404-story.html.

Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point, April 8

The 85th running of the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point at Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton starts 1:30 p.m. April 8. The event includes six races and a children’s stick pony race. Pets on a leash are welcome. Atlanta Hall Farm is located at 2933 Pocock Road. Tickets are $50 per car for general admission. Subscriber and Finish Line parking are also available. All may be purchased at the gate or in advance. To purchase tickets in advance call Julie Smith at 410-404-7071. For more information, visit marylandsteeplechaseassociation.com.

Easter egg hunt at Friends School of Harford, April 8

Friends School of Harford hosts a free Easter egg hunt 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at 2230 Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill. Event includes age level egg hunts and pictures with the Easter bunny. Rain date is April 15. For details, visit www.FSmd.org.

Easter egg hunt at Cranberry United Methodist Church, April 8

Cranberry United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. April 8 at the church, 1632 Perryman Road in Perryman. The event includes free pictures with the Easter Bunny, hunting eggs, crafts, games and a coloring contest. For details, call 410-273-6979.

Sunday, April 9

Joppatowne Christian Church Easter egg hunt, April 9

Joppatowne Christian Church hosts an Easter egg hunt April 9 at 725 Trimble Road. Hunt for ages 0-5 starts at 1:10 p.m. Hunt for ages kindergarten through 5th grade starts at 1:20 p.m. Hunt for ages sixth to either grades starts at 1:30 p.m. Hunt for ages ninth through 12th grades starts at 1:40 p.m. and adults can hunt at 2 p.m. For details, call 443-928-0803.

“Make and Take — Eggs the Natural Way” at Eden Mill Nature Center, April 9

Eden Mill Nature Center hosts “Make and Take — Eggs the Natural Way” event at the center, 1617 Eden Mill Road in Pylesville. Participants use plants to color and stencil eggs. Registration is required by call 410-836-3050 or edenmill.org. Cost is $15 for members and $18 for non-members.

Danyelle Filiaggi Memorial 5K/Family Walk, April 9

Local nonprofit Friends R Family Foundation will once again host the Danyelle Filiaggi Memorial 5K/Family Walk on Sunday, April 9 to make a difference in the fight against suicide and the stigma of mental illness. This year’s event, which is the primary fundraiser for the organization, will take place at 8:00 a.m. April 9, leaving from the Bel Air Athletic Club parking lot and traveling along the Ma & Pa Trail. The event will feature fun pre- and post-race activities for the whole family, including a DJ, access to the Bel Air Athletic Club and a free pancake breakfast for all participants courtesy of presenting sponsor the Greene Turtle of Bel Air. Registration for the 5K is $30 in advance or $35 on race day; and $25 in advance or $30 on race day for the one-mile Family Walk. Kids under the age of 18 can take advantage of the special student rate of $15 in advance and $20 on race day. For more information and to register for the race, visit www.friendsrfamily.org. You can also follow the event page on Facebook.

Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 9

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours starts at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. April 9 and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Tenor Joseph Regan and pianist Joseph Satava to perform at Harford Community College April 9

A Sunday afternoon concert featuring Joseph Regan, tenor; and Joseph Satava, piano, will be held in Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1, on April 9 at 3 PM. Tickets for the concert are $1-$10 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. For details, visit http://ow.ly/6n1y309W7BJ

Coming next . . .

Oak Grove Baptist Church Easter Block Party, April 15

Oak Grove Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Block Party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 15. This event will include a 26′ rock wall, extreme trampolines, inflatables, gigantic egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs (3 pm), snacks, and more! Something for all ages provided! Want to skip the registration line? Pre-register online atwww.oakgrovebaptist.com/blockparty. Be sure to print your tickets and each person should have a ticket. Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air.

Annual River Sweep clean-up April 22

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 17th annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 22. Over the past 16 years, River Sweep volunteers have removed more than 95 tons of trash from area roads and waterways. Online volunteer pre-registration takes place through Tuesday, April 18, atwww.upperbaytrails.com or by emailing info@upperbaytrails.com. Volunteers may also register at one of the sites the day of River Sweep. On April 22, volunteers are asked to check in at 8:30 a.m., with the clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. For locations and details, visit http://ow.ly/Scgu30a5zEv.

“Romancing the Chrome” car show comes to Jarrett’s Field, April 22

“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, http://ow.ly/eB3h30abssZ.

Humane Society of Harford County hosts Pup Crawl in Havre de Grace, April 22

Join us on Saturday, April 22nd for a Pup Crawl in historic, downtown Havre de Grace! Tickets* are $35 per person and include a drink at each pub, a chance to win a door prize, and a participation gift to “pup” crawlers registered by April 8th. If you’d rather have unlimited soft drinks, the Tag-Along ticket price is $10 per person. Purchase ticketshere. Check-in for this night of fun for a great cause will begin at 4:30pm at Coakley’s Pub. The Pup Crawl officially begins at 5pm and we invite you to visit these other fine establishments during the evening: Backfin Blues: Creole de Graw, the Laurrapin, MacGregor’s, Rodger’s House Tavern & the Tidewater Grille. We’ll reconvene at 9:00pm for a final reception at Coakley’s Pub where we’ll share our last drink together and announce the door prize winners. Guests must be 21 years of age to participate. Sorry, no pets allowed! *Paper tickets will not be issued, please sign in at the door.

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 23 Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 p.m. April 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us atSpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com John Wilkes Booth talk at Tudor Hall, April 23 Learn about Bel Air’s Connection to the Lincoln Assassination. Jim Garrett, Lincoln assassination author and speaker, will be presenting about John Wilkes Booth at the Booth family home of Tudor Hall. Talk starts at 2 p.m. April 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go tohttp://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com. Harford County March for Babies, April 23 Harford County March for Babies is Sunday, April 23 starting in the Black Eyed Suzie’s Parking Lot, Bel Air MD. Registration for the 2.5 mile walk begins at 8:00 AM and children’s fun events to follow prior to the start of the Walk at 9:00 AM. Sign up at marchforbabies.org. Need service learning hours or want to volunteer? Reach out to Gabi Green at ggreen@marchofdimes.org or call 410-752- 8179. SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes April 29 SARC’s 9th Annual Walk-a-Mile In Her Shoes will be kicking off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 29th! Dust off your heels and meet SARC at the Black Eyed Suzie’s parking lot on Main Street in Bel Air as everyone comes together to take a stand against sexual violence. Click Here to register. Angela Yau to give presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale, at the Aberdeen Library on April 30 Living history presentation on Mata Hari, the World War I spy and femme fatale will be performed by Angela Yau from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen. For details, visit http://ow.ly/yLtB309Db4G. Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk at Harford Community College, April 30 The Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. On-site race registration takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gym beginning at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m. Participants may run as individuals or organize themselves as part of a team. The cost is $25 per person for advance registration (by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27) or $35 on the day of the race. Online registration is available in advance at www.harford.edu/adam. For more information, call 443-412-2428. Rape Aggression Defense Training to be offered at HCC starting May 15 Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858. For details, ow.ly/ByNo309VX1e Ongoing . . . For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

