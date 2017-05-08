Bel Air library to participate in 8th Annual Harford County Celebration of Cultures May 6

The Bel Air Library’s new Children’s Department will be transformed into Sherwood Forest for the 8th Annual Harford County Celebration of Cultures May 6. Here are the details:

Harford County Public Library Participates

in Celebration of Cultures May 6

Bel Air, Md., April 12, 2017 — Harford County Public Library joins the 8th Annual Harford County Celebration of Cultures on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Bel Air.

The Bel Air Library’s new Children’s Department will be transformed into Sherwood Forest, with activities for children of all ages. Children are invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes and will have the opportunity to work on special projects in StreamWorks. Other activities include woodland creature crafts, story time, scavenger hunt, dance party, indoor archery and more. Children will also have the opportunity to make paper princess hats and Robin Hood hats.

At the end of the day, library customers are encouraged to attend the family movie, “The BFG (Big Friendly Giant),” part of the larger Celebration of Cultures experience, at Festival Park at 8 p.m.

In addition to the Bel Air Library, Celebration of Cultures features entertainment along Main Street and at the Bel Air Armory and Festival Park. Activities include family entertainment, cultural performances, ethnic foods, local artisans, crafts, street performers, children’s activities, music, dancing, demonstrations and more.

“The new Children’s Department at the Bel Air Library is the perfect area for children to learn about various cultures,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The space provides areas for many activities, and StreamWorks will allow children to learn more about cultures through technology.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.