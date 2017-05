The Abingdon Children’s Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 10 at Patterson Mill High School, 85 Patterson Mill Rd., Bel Air. Tickets are $10 and are available online at actheater.seatyourself.biz. The production features 40 area children and is sponsored by The Emmorton Recreation Council.

Category: Fun things to do, Local Arts