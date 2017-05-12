Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk postponed to June 3

The Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk has been postponed to June 3, due to weather. Here are the details:

Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk Postponed to June 3

Rain forecast moves the walk to first Saturday in June

Bel Air, Md., May 11, 2017 — Due to the forecast for Saturday, the Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk has been postponed to Saturday, June 3, at 8 a.m. at Ripken Stadium.

It is expected that more than 2,000 participants will come together June 3 to walk and raise funds in support of Cancer LifeNet, a free-of-charge nurse navigation and supportive care program offered to cancer patients and their loved ones in Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where they receive their cancer treatment.

Presented by Klein’s ShopRite and Ripken Baseball, the walk takes place on the field at Ripken Stadium, along the warning track, with the goal of completing four laps around it—The Ripken Mile.

The cost to register is $25 per person; children 12 and under are free. Commemorative t-shirts will be awarded to those who fundraise $50 or more. Registration takes place online at uchfoundation.org and the morning of the walk. Donations may also be made online at uchfoundation.org. Day-of registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the ceremonial program and walk beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information about the Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.