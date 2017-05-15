Girl Scouts invite potential scouts to join them at their annual camping event at Ripken Stadium June 3

Thinking about joining Girl Scouts? Come see what it’s all about at the annual GSCM SHARE fundraiser camping overnight event at Ripken Stadium June 3. Cost is $38 and includes a ticket to the July 15th baseball game. Troop participation is not required as long as the child is with a parent or legal guardian. The event includes a optional campout on the baseball field , DJ and dancing with the IronBird Mascot, hair chalk coloring, Moon Bouncers, face painting, temporary tattoos, movie with popcorn, dinner and breakfast and a special patch. For details, Contact Heidi Roman at 410-215-2606 or MDTroop276@yahoo.com or submit the attached form (2017 IRONBIRDS EVENTS Extension) to IronBirds Event 400 Clydebank Drive, Abingdon, MD 21009 by May 26.

Category: Fun things to do