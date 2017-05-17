Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna dedication ceremony May 19 celebrates its 100th house built

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna plans to celebrate the 100th home built since its founding 24 years ago with a dedication ceremony May 19. Here are the details:

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna Celebrates Its 100th House

BEL AIR, MD (May 9, 2017) – Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is celebrating the 100th home built since its founding 24 years ago.

On May 19th, Habitat Susquehanna will hold a dedication ceremony at the Aberdeen home of the Emmanuel family which is also the organization’s 100th house. This will be followed by a 100th Home Happy Hour at the Aberdeen ReStore where light refreshments will be served.

“This has been a true partnership with a lot of helping hands,” said Karen Blandford, Executive Director of Habitat Susquehanna. “We are thankful for our past homeowners and volunteers whose hard work and dedication brought us to this day. We also want to recognize and thank our long-time sponsors – APGFCU, the Dresher Foundation, Harford Mutual, and the Harford County Government. They’re a large part of the reason we’re able to provide affordable housing in Harford and Cecil counties.”

This milestone also launches a new campaign for Habitat Susquehanna called 100 Homes/100 More. It pays homage to the success of the first 100 houses built, and signals the anticipation of the next 100 homes.

“Harford Mutual is pleased to be meaningfully involved with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s mission to provide affordable housing opportunities to families in Harford & Cecil Counties,” said Season Voelker, Harford Mutual’s Corporate and Community Engagement Coordinator. “Harford Mutual has invested over $150,000 over the last five years as well donated time and expertise to this complex community issue. We look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come. “

“Harford County Government is proud to partner with Habitat with Humanity as they celebrate 100 homes for Harford County families,” said Len Parrish, Harford County Director of Housing and Community Development. “Habitat uses our HOME grant funding to build more than houses; they help build strong communities and lasting investments. In addition, County employees enjoy the opportunity to work as volunteer builders under County Executive Barry Glassman’s Day of Service program. We look forward to working with Habitat for Humanity as they lift up the next generation with more quality homes for families in need.”

The public is invited to attend the house dedication ceremony as well as the Happy Hour event. Guests will arrive at 3PM at the Aberdeen ReStore, 1013 Beards Hill Road, Aberdeen. There they will be shuttled to the Emmanuel home for the dedication ceremony. The 100th Home Happy Hour will be from 5-7PM at the Aberdeen ReStore. Registration for one or both events can be made through Brianne Young, Volunteer & Community Engagement Coordinator, at byoung@habitatsusq.org or by calling 410-638-4434.