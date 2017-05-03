Harford County celebrates its 8th Annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Bel Air May 6 with cultural performances, ethnic foods, music and activities. Here are the details:

Harford County’s 8th Annual Celebration of Cultures May 6 in Downtown Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md., (April 11, 2017) – All are welcome to join in Harford County’s eighth annual Celebration of Cultures beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 in Downtown Bel Air. This family-friendly event is designed to spotlight the many cultures that call Harford County home. Festivities along Main Street, at the Bel Air Armory, and Bel Air Library will include cultural performances, local artisans, crafts, family entertainment, ethnic foods, activities for kids, demonstrations, music, and dancing. The day’s activities will culminate at Festival Park with an outdoor movie presentation at 8:00 p.m. of “The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)” and free popcorn.

Exciting new features of this year’s Celebration of Cultures include special tasting menus available at local restaurants and an Event Passport Program. Attendees are encouraged to pick up a “passport” on the day of the event at the Bel Air Armory, or at one of the two craft stations that will be located on Main Street. Stamps can be earned by participating in activities throughout the day, including crafts highlighting different countries, watching a cultural performance, or purchasing a tasting menu of different cultural cuisines. Passports containing five or more stamps are eligible to enter a drawing for a family prize basket.

Details on the Passport Program rules, a schedule of activities and locations, and participating restaurants can be found online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2198/Celebration-of-Cultures.

Harford County’s Celebration of Cultures is a partnership between LASOS (Linking All So Others Succeed), the Harford County Human Relations Commission, the Town of Bel Air, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, the Harford County Public Library, and the Society of Italian American Businessmen. The Celebration of Cultures is sponsored by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, APGFCU, Jones Junction, Harford Mutual, Visit Harford, Crave Culture, and McComas Funeral Homes.